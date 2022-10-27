SEBRING —T he Heartland American-Israeli Initiative holds their seasonal luncheon meetings the second Wednesday of the month. However, Justin Devlin, founder of HAII announced that this November they will hold their first meeting, TUESDAY, Nov. 8 at Chicane’s Restaurant at Inn On The Lakes in Sebring.
The mission of HAII is “to support and promote vigorously the long-standing partnership between the United States and Israel by heightening awareness at the grass roots level among government representatives, local institutions and the general public.”
Over the past number of years HAII has sponsored trips to the Holocaust Memorial in Miami, and the Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg. Monthly luncheon speakers have included a moving presentation by a daughter whose father was a concentration camp survivor, a talk by a former member of the Israeli military, and a speech, exploring Israel’s brain power.
On Nov. 8, Mary Ann Romer, a member of Temple Israel of Highlands County, and Donna Wasson, an expert on Israel, will talk about the local Temple and its role in our county.
Temple Israel is located in Sebring. Riselle Bain is Cantor. The Temple is a Reformed Temple that promotes the enduring and fundamental principles of Judaism.
The Temple reflects a concern for individuals as well as the community at large while promoting an acceptance and adherence to their traditions.
Mary Ann Romer grew up in Jersey City, in a very active Jewish community. She graduated from Elmira College, majoring in biology. She worked many years in medical research. She was a snowbird until 2000 and a member of Temple Israel since 2006. Presently she is Secretary of the Temple.
Donna Wasson holds a Ph.D. from Indiana University and graduated Magna cum laude from Texas A&M. She brings a fresh perspective on the study of different cultures, being raised outside the United States.
HAII luncheons are open to the public and the community is welcomed to join in lively conversations about many topics including the Holocaust, the tremendous contributions Israel has made in health care and farming, and how anti-Semitism is prevalent throughout U. S. and the world.
The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. where guests order off Chicane’s special menu. The guest speakers will begin their presentations at noon with questions to follow. The luncheon meeting closes at 1 p.m. Reservations are not required. Just show up to learn about Temple Israel and more about the relationship between the United States and Israel.