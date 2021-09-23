The Heartland Beekeepers Association meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Bert Harris Agricultural Center at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring. The next meeting will take place Saturday, Oct. 21.
There is also an in-hive field day at the same location, every second Saturday of the month at 9 a.m. PPE (a veil, at least) is required for in-hive field days. The Saturday, Oct. 9 field day, will last 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
At its August meeting, HBA elected its new officers. They are: President – Amanda Johnson; Vice President – Sonja Tyus; Treasurer – David Austin; Secretary – Phylisha Melrose.
A calendar of our events, along with beekeeper resources and the association’s newsletter, can be found on its website: www.heartlandbeekeepers.com. There is also an active Facebook group.
The Heartland Beekeepers Association list its purpose as:
“We promote and support the furtherance of modern and up-to-date beekeeping.
“We act in the interests of beekeepers in protecting and conducting beekeeping affairs.
“We are an instrument for, and an aid in, cooperative and mutual beekeeping methods.
“We act as a representative of Heartland area beekeepers in both state and national beekeeping and legislative matters.”