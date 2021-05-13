ARCADIA — The next Heartland Bluegrass Bash features two top Bluegrass bands, Fiddlin’ Steve & Friends and Skeeter Kreek on Saturday, May 22.
The event takes place at Craig’s RV Resort — A highly regarded RV camping facility located seven miles north of Arcadia on US Hwy 17. Lots of bluegrass jamming and parking lot picking is expected throughout the weekend.
Saturday features a Beginning Bluegrass jam with a moderator to help beginners. You are welcome to bring your stringed instrument and join in.
The Heartland Bluegrass Bash concert is free for members of the Heartland Bluegrass Association. A $7 per person donation is requested of non-members. Bring chairs for seating in the outdoor shaded pavilion.
Craig’s RV with electric and water hookups are $25 per night. Dry camping is $7 per night. Many campers camp both Friday and Saturday night. On-site facilities, including Saturday lunch concession. Tent campers are welcome. There are restrooms with hot showers. Camping is close to the concert area.
The Heartland Bluegrass Bash begins Friday, May 21, with jams starting at noon. On Saturday is the “Beginning Bluegrass Jam at 10 a.m., with Fiddlin’ Steve & Friends at 1 p.m. then Heartland Jam Band, followed by Skeeter Kreek.
The address for GPS is 7895 NE Cubitis Ave. in Arcadia.
From State Road 70 in Arcadia take US 17 North 7.1 miles. Turn left on Cubitis Ave. Turn right immediately into the entrance to Craig’s RV Resort and follow the signs to the outdoor pavilion.
For more information call 941-467-2051 or visit www.heartlandbluegrass.org.