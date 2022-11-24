AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance is pleased to present Beyond Photography, The Art of Fred Leavitt in the Museum Gallery for the month of December. Artists reception Saturday, Dec. 3, noon-2 p.m. Artist talk is at 1 p.m. at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main St. in Avon Park. Refreshments will be served and the event is open to the public, free of charge. Museum hours are Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Fred Leavitt is a photographer and digital artist with work in museums across the country and the Vatican Collection in Rome. He is a Pulitzer Prize Nominee with four books of his work published. This eclectic exhibit explores a range of his digital work from whimsy to biblical interpretations.
For more information, contact Fred Leavitt by e-mail at fred@fredleavitt.com or phone 863-402-8238.