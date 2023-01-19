The Heartland Cultural Alliance held a different type of art reception in their gallery on Saturday January 14th. This exhibit was totally focused on the very talented young artists from ages 5-18 in our community.
The talent on exhibit was very impressive as a number of mediums were used including oil, watercolor, pastel pencils, charcoal, ceramics and other creative processes. There was a great deal of detail, emotion and expression present, as well as much skill, in the art work on display.
Zoe Lucas is a student at Sebring High School who attended with some of her art. “I really enjoy Greek mythology. My favorite is the story of Hades and Persephone.
“I created this work because I like the way the pomegranate looks and tastes. There is so much detail with the seeds and beads. I did it in oil with vibrant colors. I want to study art in college and specialize in art therapy where I feel I can also help others.”
Diana and Rexford Shade were browsing the exhibit and were drawn to a pencil drawing of a sleeping baby by Serenity Hensley. “The baby is so detailed and is laying there looking so peaceful and serene.”
Katelynn Miller is a student at the Florida Virtual School. She had some very nice works on display including an example of her digital design skills in a movie poster. She likes to write as well as draw and plans to further pursue her studies in art.
Sebring High School student Emma Fordham also had several works in the exhibit. “My work is dictated by the relationship between the female figure and nature. They are portrayed as parallel forces.” While she is a talented young artist, she plans to pursue a degree in Forensic Chemistry.
“This exhibit is a culmination of young artists ages 5-18 from throughout the county,” said Beth Eash, Gallery Manager. “We wanted to mix the ages of all the young artists for a more fun display of works. We want to thank all of the art teachers from Sebring High and Middle, Sebring Virtual, Cracker Trail, Parkview Prep and those home-schooled.”
The Pepper family attended with three of their young artists who all had examples of their work on display. Kylie and Klaire showed off their artistic masterpieces.
You can follow the Heartland Cultural Alliance on Facebook or on their website, heartlandculturalalliance.org, to see when artist receptions are scheduled. They are always open to the public at no change.
Their gallery is located at 310 W. Main Street, 2nd floor, in the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Culture, in Avon Park.