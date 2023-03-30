AVON PARK — “Jack, sit,” was the command given by dog owner Colleen Rafatti at the Basic Obedience class offered last Wednesday, March 22, by Heartland Dog Club, Inc. of Florida in their new location.
As of the first of January, Heartland Dog Club, which was formed in 1986, took over leasing the former Avon Park Jaycees building owned by county on State Road 17 to host their meetings and dog trainings. After weeks of cleaning and renovating the building, the club moved in their new site. An outdoor fenced-in area was added to the property next to the building so dogs have a secure place to go to the bathroom.
“We finally have a place to call home,” said Heartland Dog Club President Cindy White. She explained that beforehand, the club met at the Shrine Club whenever they had room available and members have gathered at various other locations in the county.
White explained that the move has been an asset to the club. Membership has increased since dog owners have realized there is a more permanent location for the organization. The membership had been around 20 people but now has increased to 30-35 people.
“We would like to get a few more younger members involved,” White said.
Rafatti, who is a member, enjoys working with her Scottish terrier, named Jack, at the new facility. Even though 2 1/2-year-old Jack has his Conformation Show Championship title, Rafatti has him enrolled in the Basic Obedience class. Jack acquired 15 points in conformation, which is the official term for dog shows. The purpose of the shows are so dogs can be registered by the American Kennel Club (AKC) which looks for the perfect dog of that breed.
“I would not consider breeding him unless he had a championship title,” Rafatti said.
Jack may be a champion in one sense but he’s not too good at following commands.
“Scottish terriers are notorious to be stubborn,” Rafatti said. “We’re here to work on his obedience. Functioning is as important as form.”
Dog Trainer Macey Linsinbigler said she teaches the owner and dog basic obedience and manners in the Basic Obedience class. Doggie treats, or cookies as Linsinbigler called them, were given as rewards for the dogs following the commands.
“We teach the dogs the reward zone so they know where they are getting paid,” Linsinbigler said.
Linsinbigler serves on the club’s executive board and volunteers as a trainer. She loves being a part of this club and finds it “fun.”
“It’s very rewarding to see dogs go from nothing to doing commands such as sit and down,” Linsinbigler said.