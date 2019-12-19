SEBRING — The Tanglewood Community once again spent the year collecting money for the Heartland Food Bank, their fourth year donating directly to the food bank.
Heather Paine, representative from Tanglewood, cited the Diversions Committee, the Quilters, the Dance Committee, Tanglewood Church and Hometown America, among the groups whose contributions helped raise the money for the food bank.
“I wanna thank everyone here who attended all of our functions, bought the raffle tickets, sewed the quilt, and those who donated at Monday Coffee,” Paine said. “It gives me great pleasure to be able to give almost the same amount of money we had last year, a total of $13,835.”
Last year, the Tanglewood Community collected $14,124 for The Heartland Food Bank.
Marilyn Schnell and Mary Van Hooreweghe, representatives from the Heartland Food Bank, were on-hand to accept the check and say a few words. “I am so very grateful and thankful for all of your hard work through the year and everything you do to present us with these monies,” Schnell said. “Which are vital to us being able to operate in our community.”
Hooreweghe told the community, “After Publix, you are our largest local donar.”