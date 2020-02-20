SEBRING — On Saturday, Feb. 15, 40 cyclists from across Central Florida met on the back roads of Sun n Lake to compete in 5k and 10k time trials. The cyclists ranged in age from their 50s to 80s and rode bikes in all price ranges from your standard department store bike with no gears to sleek, light weight racing bikes. This year, only one recumbent bike was entered with Joan Alberty of Tanglewood being the sole rider having the luxury of stretching out with a back rest.
Because of the wide difference in bicycles and riding abilities, plans are underway to divide the time trials into two divisions for 2021. There would be a competitive division for those devoted to the sport. These riders would have the chance to compete for a spot at the Florida State Games.
As well, there would be a recreational division for those who enjoy the outdoors and a chance to exercise while enjoying the countryside at a slower speed. Medals would be awarded to riders in both divisions in their five year age/gender groupings.
South Florida State College appreciates the fact that Sun ‘N Lake makes the back roads available for the time trials each year. The riders started at Balboa and Sun ‘N Lake Blvd., headed east to Gerona, north to Cortez, west to Balboa and south to the finish line by Luenga Ave.
This year, the start and finish were manned by volunteers from Tanglewood. Tom Stadler, Joe Ellis and Leslie Ellis made sure that the cyclists got off to a good start at one minute intervals with Joe offering to hold bikes for anyone wanting a very quick start. At the finish line, using a large timing clock loaned by Chet Brojek, were Bruce Bone, Don Lariviere and Bill Menheere. All of these volunteers were out on the course training earlier in the week to make certain that they could run the event successfully, which they did. Glenn Bradley and Janet Crone, also from Tanglewood, were the guinea pig riders who tested the abilities of the starters and timers.
Saturday was much coooler than the weather had been for several days. Although it felt chilly when cyclists began to arrive at the course shortly after 7:00 a.m., it very quickly warmed up to an ideal temperature for riding.
The fastest time of the day in the 5k time trial, a blistering 7:48, was recorded by a female rider, MJ Chappy of Lake Placid, competing in the 55 to 59 age group. Left in the dust by MJ were several men who proved that they were no slouches turning in terrific times. Al Lafleur (50 to 54) traveled from Stuart to post an 8:01 timing. Allen Hughes (75 to 79) of Tarpon Springs, a perennial competitor in the Heartland Senior Games, turned in an 8:14 clocking.
Paul Yettaw (50-54) from Spring Hill sped across the finish line in 8:21. He was followed very closely by Tom Cherry (70-74) out of Groveland who posted a time of 8:25. Cherry got his start in time trials right here in Sebring back in 2013 when he and his wife, Cheryl competed. They enjoyed the experience, bought better bikes and trained hard, then began travelling the country to compete. In the past seven years, they have won their age groups at the Florida, Georgia and South Carolina Senior Games multiple times.
At the 2019 National Senior Games in Albuquerque, Tom placed 6th in the 10k and 8th in the 5k while Cheryl posted a new national record for her age.
In the 10k, Allen Hughes posted the fastest time at 14:54 with Tom Cherry having the second fastest at 16:52. Again, MJ Chappy led all of the women with her 18:22 posting.
Local 5k medal winners
55 to 59 MJ Chappy – Placid Lakes, gold, Sue Yuan — Tanglewood, silver and Carolyn Lanning — Whisper Lake, bronze.
60 to 64 Kathi Flyte – Tanglewood, gold.
65 to 69 Marjorie Waterman – Tanglewood, gold and Judy Granger — Sun ‘N Lake, silver.
65 to 69 Bob Stanionis, Buttonwood Bay, silver.
70 to 74 Lynn Bosley – Sebring Country Estates, gold.
75 to 79 Janet Crone, Tanglewood, gold, Geraldine Fabb, The Bluffs of Sebring, silver, Carol Buchanan – Whisper Lake, bronze.
80 to 84 Joan Alberty -Tanglewood, gold.
80 to 84 Harold Smith – Sebring, bronze.
Local 10k medalists
55 to 59 MJ Chappy, gold and Carolyn Lanning, silver.
65 to 69 Judy Granger, gold.
65 to 69 Bob Stanionis, bronze.
70 to 74 Lynn Bosley.
Gay and Russ Gross of Lake Bonnet Village helped out as marshals and were joined at the first turn by one of the Heartland Senior Games sponsors, Bryant Musselman.
The Games are sponsored by Drs. Thakkar, Patel, Avalos & Ferretti, Newsom Eye, Advent Health, Alan Jay Automotive Network, Turner Furniture and Edward Jones/Bryant Musselman.
Complete results of the 5k and 10k time trials and all other events will be posted on the South Florida State College website www.southflorida.edu/heartlandseniorgames.