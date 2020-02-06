SEBRING — The South Florida State College organizers of the Heartland Senior Games doubles pickleball tournament watched weather reports studiously for a week, anticipating that Friday’s matches would be rained out. Instead, the players enjoyed a dry day with cool morning temperatures, clear skies in the afternoon and very light winds.
Most of the players came from Highlands, DeSoto and Polk counties with several from farther afield. Fifty-nine hailed from Sebring while 17 made the trip from Arcadia to play at Tanglewood. Frostproof and Lake Placid each had eight representatives while five came from Avon Park.
Players started checking in at 7 a.m. to pick up their 2020 Games shirts and a lunch ticket. Meanwhile, the grounds crew, led by Mark Pearlman, was preparing the courts. By 8 a.m., Tournament Director Tom Stadler had all eight courts filled with players competing in five-year age brackets from 55-59 up to 80-84.
In most brackets, teams played a best two-out-of-three games to 11. However, in the women’s 55-59 division, the three teams met each other twice in games to 21. After four hours of play, the ladies left the courts exhausted but reported that they had thoroughly enjoyed the friendly, yet fierce, competition.
Highlands County EMS was on standby throughout the day but weren’t called upon until the second-to-last game of the day when Frank Mooney of Solavita fell backward, hitting his head. After a 10-minute medical timeout he was declared fit and went on to win gold in the 55-59 division with his partner, Craig Schneider.
Women’s Doubles
Local medal winners were abundant. Susan Yuan and Felix Wanda of Tanglewood teamed up for a bronze in the 55-59 age group.
The 60-64 women’s bracket was swept by locals with Robbie Goolsby from Francis 2 pairing with Patty Forsyth of Sun ‘N Lake in first place. Tanglewood took the other medals with Alisa Blackburn and Pat Bullens placing second and Chantal Fortin partnering with Lucrecia Labozetta in third.
Another clean sweep in the 65-69 division saw Tanglewood’s Tracy Vernest and Sandie March come out on top followed by Sandra McAvoy of Sun ‘N Lake and Susan Price of Tanglewood in second and another home court pair, Kathy Sponholtz and Barb Smith, placing third.
In the 70-74 competition, former Tanglewooders, Diane Reynolds and Gail Brown took gold while Suzanne Harvey-Safford and Arlene Taylor of Highlands Ridge went home with silver and yet another Tanglewood twosome, Joyce Boivin and Leslie Ellis captured bronze medals.
Among 75-79 year olds, Gerry Leslie from River Greens and Marg Strong of Sun ‘N Lake, were thrilled to go home with gold medals around their necks.
Men’s Doubles
Rene Smit from Lake Placid combined with Dave Kontowsky of Crystal Lake Club to take silver in the 55-59 bracket followed by Tanglewood’s Mike Whalen and Ron Bowman.
Only one local team made it to the podium in the men’s 60-64 age group. Donnie Leblanc partnered with Mike Yuan to win silver for Tanglewood.
In play at the 65-69 level only one local went home with a medal. Dwight Berg from Sebring Village teamed up with Peter Hurley from Lily Lake in Frostproof to earn silver.
The only division that local men were able to sweep was the 70-74 year olds. Bob Kollmeyer of Sun ‘N Lake and Russ Myles from Wilow Gate took first place. Runners up were David Kist, from the Country Club of Sebring, paired with Dave Smith from Lake Josephine. Tanglewood’s Gary Sewell and Walter Finhert placed third.
Bill Murray from Sun ‘N Lake and tournament director from Tanglewood, Tom Stadler, won bronze in the 75-79 bracket while Tanglewood’s Jim Maynard and George Vermette partnered for gold in the 80-84 age group.
Players enjoyed wraps, chips and pop for lunch thanks to the generous support of The Heartland Senior Games sponsors, Drs. Thakkar, Patel, Avalos & Ferretti, Newsom Eye, Advent Health, Alan Jay Automotive Network, Turner Furniture and Edward Jones/Bryant Musselman.
First-time sponsor Bryant Musselman was a welcome guest who learned a little more about the fast-paced game that has swept the nation. He also had a chance to connect with many players that he worked with as an athletic trainer in the past or as a financial advisor now.
Players were asked to mark Jan. 30 and 31, 2021 on their calendars when the Heartland Senior Games Pickleball Tournament will return to Tanglewood.
They were also reminded that the Tanglewood Winter Classic will take place Feb. 21-23. Registration is open until Feb. 14 at https://www.pickleballtournaments.com/tournamentinfo.pl?tid=3786.