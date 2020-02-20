SEBRING — Shuffleboard is a game enjoyed by thousands, especially here in Florida. Sadly, the game doesn’t have the same attraction for younger people. Some clubs up north are trying new ways to get people involved with more social activities.
Not unlike curling, a hugely popular sport in Canada that attracts millions of television viewers for bonspiels, shuffleboard is a game of strategy. The best players read the courts much as a golfer reads the green before putting. Shufflers know when to throw up a block and when to take an opponent’s disc out.
Strategy played out as 45 shufflers met at the Sebing Recreation Club on Wednesday, Feb. 12 to compete in the Heartland Senior Games. South Florida State College appreciates the team at the Recreation Club for welcoming the shufflers and helping to make sure that the day ran smoothly. Club President, Larry Lane, and Vice President, George Rosema, were on hand throughout the day to assist wherever needed.
For the second year, the Sebring Recreation Club invited the Heartland Games shufflers to use their great clubhouse and covered courts. The Recreation Club is a busy spot. While shufflers were registering and playing their morning games, the Highlands Woodcarvers were busy on individual projects. After lunch, pinochle and bridge players gathered. Soon after that, some table tennis players came to practice for the Heartland Senior Games table tennis tournament to be held here at the Club on Feb 20. The Club also offers easy line dancing, bingo, table shuffleboard, scrabble and euchre.
After the 2019 shuffleboard tournament, competitors wanted a different format to ensure that everyone got lots of playing time. Cathy Renwick of Whisper Lake took on the role of tournament director and set up a singles mingles format in which every shuffler played six games. Although no doubles play took place, players were assured that if they qualify in singles they are automatically eligible to play both singles and doubles at the Florida Senior Games to be held in Fort Lauderdale in December.
Sari Crews from South Florida State College welcomed everyone before Cathy Renwick outlined rules of play and players selected a chip to determine court and opponent. The order of finish at the end of the day was determined by the number of wins. In case of a tie, points earned served as a tie-breaker.
Highlands County was well represented with eight players from Adelaide Shores. Tanglewood sent seven to compete and five shufflers came from Whisper Lake. Russ Gross and Bruce Shidler were the entrants from Lake Bonnet Village, Gerry and Ron Leslie came from River Greens while Sun ‘N Lake’s players were Di Blajda and Gene Josey. Lynn and Earl Bosley were the lone players from Sebring Country Estates. Reflections on Silver Lake used to host the Heartland Senior Games shuffleboard but only Ted Peterson played this year. He really liked the format and enjoyed his lunch but says the higher registration fee kept his friends at Reflections from returning.
Di Blajda, who moved to Sun ‘N Lake from Sebring Village recently, was in the Games for her second time. She likes the challenge the tournament offers as well as the chance to meet new people and to develop her skills watching others play. She is happy to report that shuffleboard courts are to be installed at Sun ‘N Lake in the coming year.
Mick Karchinski from Green Bay has wintered at Tanglewood for five years where he golfs three times a week and shuffles twice. Some of his neighbors convinced him to take up shuffleboard and this year he decided to sign up for the Senior Games, competing in both golf and shuffleboard. He plans to promote the 2021 Games with his golf buddies in the fall.
Graham Conrad, a Nova Scotian who winters at Adelaide Shores, was one of many disgruntled players from the 2019 tournament. He didn’t give up on the Games and signed up for the eighth year and even brought along some new players from his park. He was very pleased with the format and appreciated the great job that tournament director Renwick did. Conrad was also impressed with the lunch which included fried chicken from Publix.
Gerry and Ron Leslie have been coming to Casa del Lago at River Greens for 24 years. Back home in southwestern Ontario they have three Ford dealerships. Gerry plays pickleball at Sun ‘N Lake and they both golf and play cards at River Greens. Gerry’s friend, Marg Strong from Sun ‘N Lake, got her to sign up for the Heartland Games pickleball tournament. Both Ron and Gerry played in the euchre tournament as well as shuffling.This is the first time they have been involved in the Senior Games and realize they should have joined in previous years. Win, lose or draw, Gerry loves to compete and enjoys meeting new people.
Russ and Gay Gross wintered in Lake Bonnet Village for six years before making it their permanent home in August. Russ is signed up for table tennis and track and field as well as playing in the shuffleboard tournament. Gay volunteered to help at shuffleboard and the coupe will serve as marshals for the cycling on Saturday.
Arcadia’s Russ and Pam Clevenger of Craig’s RV Resort will be urging others to sign up next year saying it’s fun, even if you don’t win.
In past years Mike Brown of Cross Creek in Arcadia assumed he wasn’t good enough to play in the Games. Having taken part in both pickleball and shuffleboard this year, he realizes that you don’t have to win to have a great time. He also knows that the only way to improve is to play against those who are better than yourself.
In the 55-59 age group, Carolyn Lanning of Whisper Lake took first with Leslie Parsons of Adelaide Shores finishing second. Each had three wins but Lanning won on points.
Only men played in the 60-64 bracket where Larry Harvey from Sunny Pines came out on top followed by Jim Kelly. Both had five wins. Eric Parsons of Adelaide Shores was third.
The 65-69 category was contested by both men and women. Jackie Brown of Cross Creek took gold with five wins and led all women with her 352 points. Ross Robertson of Lake Placid won silver and Tanglewood’s Kathy Stokes took bronze for the women. Kevin Waterman from Tanglewood led the men with five wins followed by Adelaide Shores’ Tim Whittle and Brian Hughey.
The largest group of players was in the 70-74 bracket. Pam Clevenger was the women’s gold medalist with her five wins. Di Blajda from Sun n Lake captured silver while Lynn Bosley from Sebring Country Estates went home with a bronze medal. Bruce Shidler of Lake Bonnet Village won five games and had the highest point total of the day, 398, to earn his gold medal. Jim Harvey, playing for Whisper Lake, came away with silver and Walt Pickerell from Leisure Acres was the bronze medalist.
Another large group was the 75-79 year olds where Gerry Leslie from River Greens came out ahead of Carol Buchanan from Whisper Lake in women’s play. Cross Creek’s Russ Clevenger and Tanglewood’s David Keller both had four wins with first place going to Clevenger who had 221 points. Tie breakers had to be used to clear the logjam for third place as four men posted three wins apiece. Ron Crandall’s 200 points allowed him to emerge in third.
The 80 and older groups were very small but the players had to compete against people of all ages to earn their hardware. Kay and Ray Hermiston of Tanglewood both went home with gold medals. Kay won five of her six games while Ray won four. Ron Leslie from River Greens was a gold medal winner with four victories. Sun n Lake’s Gene Josey added a silver to his large collection of Heartland Senior Games medals earned by participating in several events each year.
The lone player in the 90 and over group was Lon Hulsey who travelled from St. Lucie to earn a gold medal and the chance to compete in the Florida Senior Games.
With one Heartland Senior Games tournament under her belt, Cathy Renwick has agreed to be tournament director again next year. She demonstrated great organizational skills and was quick to tally scores at the end of the day.
Larry Lane is happy to have the Games return to the Sebring Recreation Club on Feb. 10, 2021.