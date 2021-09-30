The Heartland LakeSharks Parrot Head Club held their September Phlocking at the Caddyshack Bar and Grill on Sunday, Sept. 26. While there was undoubtedly a small tad of alcohol consumed, the group continued with their stated purpose to “Party With a Purpose.”
The group collected 1,022 pounds of pet food and supplies for PAWsitive Effects, which will benefit pet fosters.
In August, the fun-loving group collected 1,412 pounds of food for the Heartland Food Bank and 184 pounds of school supplies for Highlands County schools.
The next Phlocking is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 24.