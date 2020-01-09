Bryant Musselman, an Edward Jones Financial Advisor, is the latest to come on board in support of the Heartland Senior Games. The Games have been organized for more than 20 years by South Florida State College to provide full and part time residents of DeSoto, Hardee and Highlands Counties an opportunity to qualify for the Florida State Games.
Mussleman was born and raised in Pennsylvania. He graduated from college in Pennsylvania, earned his Masters in New York and obtained his Doctorate in Physical Therapy at St. Augustine University in Florida.
He and his wife, Vicki, have lived in Avon Park for 17 years. Musselman was the Rehabilitation Director at The Palms of Sebring and at Royal Care. As well, he has served as an athletic trainer. Vicki does nails at Today’s Creations.
The Musselmans are a great fit as supporters of the Heartland Senior Games. Bryant played football in college, has completed two ironman triathlons and enjoys golfing at Pinecrest. Vicki has completed 78 marathons. They have a 15 year old son, Alex, a hockey fan, is on the Avon Park High School Golf Team.
When Musselman had to bring his mother from Pennsylvania to Florida, he became very concerned about the lack of financial planning that many seniors have done for their retirement years. Having navigated the waters of health care, he decided to become licensed as a retirement advisor. Once he had completed the necessary course work, he went through several interviews with Edward Jones and was welcomed onto their team.
Mussleman had the good fortune of meeting with Alan Holmes who has served the people of Highlands County for 30 years. Holmes had decided to retire and was impressed by Musselman who now has his office located in Holmes’ old office at 2160 Lakeview Dr. in Sebring.
As a silver sponsor of the Heartland Senior Games, Musselman hopes to get out to meet many of the participants and volunteer where he can. Although he and his wife are too young to compete for medals in the Games, they might register to compete in a new category for underaged sponsors.
Anyone interested in taking part in the Games is asked to visit the South Florida State College website www.southflorida.edu/heartlandgames for a complete listing of events, dates, locations and registration deadlines. Once at the website, click on “online application” to register.