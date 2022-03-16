FORT BASINGER — The Heritage Festival took place last weekend, March 12 and 13, at the Edna Pearce Lockett Estate.
Owners Butch and Donna Thompson opened the property up for visitors, allowing people to see the way things used to be. The Fort Basinger Schoolhouse featured a quilt display and quilt turning.
Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution were at the event dressed in period clothing, while there were talks about burials during the cholera epidemic and more at the Pearce cemetery.
The 450-year Liberty Tree dedicated last year will have some of the SAR and DAR (Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution) from Highlands and Okeechobee counties dressed in period clothing.
There were boat tours and plenty of entertainment for those who attended the event.