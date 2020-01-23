LAKE PLACID: People who know Shirley Moody, better known as Harley, describe her as a very giving person. Her friends say she is always volunteering to help different charities around Lake Placid. So, when Anil Patel, owner of the Hide-a-Way Lounge and Super Wine & Liquor in Lake Placid heard about Moody’s medical condition, he opened his doors to a benefit on her behalf.
Nancy Lare, a long-time friend of Moody, says she is like a sister to her and considers ‘Harley’ her best girlfriend. They met at the Hide-a-Way about seven years ago, and that seemed to be a good place to hold a fundraiser for her. Due to her cancer, Moody is unable to work, and needs rent, electric, and living expenses. She has no children, and no relatives in the area to help her.
So, what started out as a small event, turned out to be a large gathering of people with big hearts. Bob Johnston set up a smoker grill and barbequed up pulled pork dinners for sale. Bob and Bev Hanson, also friends of Moody, came forward to prepare the food as well.
When everything was in full speed, donations started coming in for Moody. Plus, Lare had gotten local businesses to donate items for a silent auction. Then there was a 50/50 raffle too. Jimmy Moore’s Southern Renegade Band was on stage playing music, and the bar was packed.
Outside, one couldn’t help but to notice all the ‘Harleys’ lined up in the parking lot.
The bikes were competing for the chance to be chosen as the best. Most of the prize money was donated back to Moody.
Patel presented Lare with a crisp $100.00 bill. He said a fellow businessman pulled up and handed it to him to show his support. Over 200 people participated in the fund raiser which was held on Saturday, January 18th.
If you would like to contribute something to Shirley ‘Harley’ Moody, please call Nancy Lare, 863 447-9044 or stop in at the Super Wine & Liquor store at 835 US 27 South in Lake Placid. She helped others around town, now, she needs some assistance herself.