Netherlands Rembrandt Tattoos

Henk Schiffmacher’s needle whirrs as he tattoos the lines of am elephant on Lilian Rachmaran’s back in Amsterdam, Monday, June 19. “Highbrow to lowbrow” is how the famous Dutch tattoo artist describes his latest project, inking drawings by Rembrandt van Rijn onto the skin of visitors to the building the Golden Age master once called home.

 PETER DEJONG/AP PHOTO

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Henk Schiffmaker’s needle whirrs as he tattoos the familiar lines of an elephant on Lilian Rachmaran’s back.

“Highbrow to lowbrow” is how the famous Dutch tattoo artist describes his latest project — inking sketches by Rembrandt van Rijn onto the skin of visitors to the building the Golden Age master once called home.

