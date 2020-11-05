AVON PARK — With so many Halloween events and parties being canceled, the Boys and Girls Club of Highlands County’s High Speed Halloween was full throttle on Halloween. Youngsters in costumes with parents in tow gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Complex for a day filled with games, racecars and of course, candy.
The county’s Boys and Girls Clubs partnered with many organizations, including AdventHealth and Sports Car Club of America to bring Halloween to fruition. The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office ADAPT deputies and members of the semi-pro football team, the Heartland Lions, played ball with the youngsters.
John Story, media relations for the Sebring International Raceway, was on hand to educate would-be racecar drivers. Sebring’s Sick Sideways race team brought the LMP3 car for kids to climb in and take pictures in. The Sebring orange 2021 Corvette pace car was on display as well.
BGCHC Sebring Teen Director Marcus Dewberry said the event was a coordinated effort among several agencies, John Story and BGCHC Executive Director Dave Cornuet.
“We are bringing awareness to the race track,” Dewberry said. “The races are soon. The Heartland Lions are here to have fun with the kids for Halloween. It’s a way to get the community involved and fun. The teenagers for the programs have given up their Halloween Saturday to volunteer and make sure this is safe and fun.”
Dewberry was glad to see so many deputies participating and interacting with the children, parents and teens.
“They build a stronger event,” Dewberry said. “Dave Cornuet has a history of law enforcement and has a good report with them.”
Raven Jefferson is new to the county and brought her two children to have a good time. Jefferson has a non-profit, Jream Foundation, Inc. She was able to meet new people and talk to HCSO’s deputy Eddie San Miguel about concerns and the non-profit.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Highlands County are located in Sebring and Avon Park. Youth attend after-school programs that include snacks, homework, physical activities and leadership training.
Dewberry shared his feelings on the program.
“I think it’s beautiful,” he said. “We have awesome leadership from the top to the bottom who make sure we have everything we need to run smooth.”
For more information on BGCHC visit boysandgirlsclubofhighlandscounty.com.