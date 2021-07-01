SEBRING — The Highlands Art League is at its creative best this summer hosting a group of talented young artists at their Summer Camp at the Visual Arts Center on beautiful Lake Jackson.
“The kids have been kept busy creating jellyfish (paper plates and yarn), octopus (popsicle sticks), spinners (beads and plastic canvas), scratch art, rubbings and so much more,” said Michele Perry, lead art instructor.
A group of eight, six girls and two boys, attended camp the week the theme was ‘Under the Sea.’
Artist Loretta DeWitt, taught students the liquid pour art technique. “They layer the acrylic using a cup. Then they add the ‘magic potion’, flip the cup on the canvas and let it drip down and tap it.”
Each student does a ‘reveal’ where they are in the spotlight introducing their creation one at a time, giving them the recognition they deserve.
Griffin Troy showed his pour art creation. “I added different colors in the cup and kept adding in white. I used a comb to make the texture.”
Jayden Spires made a blue parrotfish using the liquid pour technique. “I really like that type of fish and the blue colors.”
Scratch Art is a black cardboard canvas that has colors underneath. Students scratch a picture into the black and the colors underneath appear. Meikya Hills was working on her picture.
Alivia Peterson, Lily Davis and Jayden Spires were making a fish on canvas. They were using q-tips to make dots. Once the painting was complete to their liking, eyes and gills were attached with a glue gun by their instructor.
Cali Purvis and Camryn Handley were working on their sea creations. Volunteer Carol Ernberger was there to observe and assist.
“I’m from Wisconsin and visiting my grandmother. I needed service hours for graduation, and this looked like fun.”
The students enjoyed a day with artist Jean Cormier. Cormier’s works are currently on exhibit in the Museum of the Arts (MoTA). Her varied paintings inspired the young artistic minds.
In addition to the kid’s camp, HAL’s VAC is a busy place this summer. Some of their other classes include alcohol ink, silk scarves, liquid pour, doodling and various types of painting.
“Alcohol ink is alcohol based pigment. The alcohol evaporates leaving the pigment. We create a picture before it dries and then apply fixative,” explained Perry.
“We also create beautifully colored 100% silk scarves. We process with a special pigmented tissue paper, a secret spray, soak, rinse, repeat and iron.”
Larry Fielder offers ‘Mornings with Larry’ and now ‘Afternoons with Larry.’
“I’ve started another beginner class and have moved the other beginners to an intermediate class,” he said.
HAL has a lot of opportunities for artists of all ages and skill levels. Please visit their website at www.highlandsartleague.org for more information and class schedules.
“These kids have had a lot of fun learning and making some special pieces this summer,” said DeWitt. “It’s been great for the instructors too.”