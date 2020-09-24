The Highlands Art League (HAL) held a Bar-B-Que Chicken fundraiser on Saturday. You could smell the delicious aroma of the chicken in the smoker all the way down Lakeview Drive.
“We pre-sold 100 dinners prior to Saturday,” said Susan Roberts Gunter, HAL’s Executive Director. “We’re also very excited that our art classes have restarted and are so well attended. Everyone is having a great time.”
The dinner included a quarter smoked chicken, baked beans, cole slaw, roll and a special cookie. The chief cook was Gunter’s husband, Keith.
“All of the chicken was donated by Hartzell Meat Market and the cole slaw was donated by Mae Lee’s Deli,” said Marcia Davis, HAL Board Member. “The cookies were made by the artists.”
The cookies are made to look like an artist’s palette with dabs of paint (actually M&M candies).
Inside the Visual Arts Center, a group of dedicated ladies from HAL were filling the take-out orders. People could drive up or walk-up to the tent to pick-up their chicken dinners.
Inside the Visual Arts Center they currently have a display of some of the interesting and beautiful art work created during their classes.
“We have a liquid pour class that I am teaching,” said Loretta DeWitt. “It is a non-objective/abstract class using acrylics. Susan Roberts Gunter is teaching a scarecrow crafting class.”
The scheduled classes are as follows: Fall Scarecrow (9/29 and 10/6 at 6 p.m.), Standing Tall for Breast Cancer (10/13 at 6 p.m.) and Acrylic Pour Art (10/15 at 6 p.m.).
They have a special fundraiser scheduled for October. Who knows what other events they may offer? You’ll see more information coming on Facebook.
“We have moved our HAL Gift Shop to MoTA (the Museum of the Arts)”, said Gunter. MoTA is on Lakeview Drive as well, next to Highlands Lakeside Theater.
“It’s very trendy with all types of artistic gifts in all price ranges, from the simple to the complex. We want it to capture the essence of who we are and what we do.”
Be sure to keep checking out their website, www.highlandsartleague.org and their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/HighlandsArtLeague.