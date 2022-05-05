SEBRING — The Highlands Art League (HAL) held one of their premier fundraiser events on Saturday, April 30 at the downtown Sebring Circle Theatre.
The Champion for Children’s Circle Theatre opened in 1932 with silent movies and FDR’s ‘Fireside Chats.’ Champion for Children serves children and families on our community.
It is now a lovely venue with plenty of seating, including a balcony area. There is a stage and even a temporary dance floor when needed. The embellished metal ceilings and chandeliers give it an old world charm.
“We moved the regular HAL ‘Race Gala’ to the end of April,” said Larry Felder, HAL’s president. “It puts the gala six months from our other big fund raiser, the ‘Art Fest.’”
“We wanted to do some different this year,” said Gloria Peters, HAL board member. “There’s so much going on during Sebring Race Week. We all worked so hard to make this even happen. Everything looks great.”
The Spring Fling will benefit MoTA (HAL’s Museum of the Arts), while the ‘Art Fest’ will benefit the Highlands Art League.
MoTA was founded in 1982 with a mission of encouraging creativity through exhibitions and educational events.
“The venue this year is at the Circle Theatre with entertainment by local favorite, California Toe Jam, so we think this could be our best gala yet!”
Judy Smith was happy to be at the event. “Part of the reason I’m here is to hear the California Toe Jam group.”
“My sister brought me here tonight,” said Bill Vroman. “We live on the other side of the state.”
“We’re here with Absolutely Cool, who is a sponsor,” said Alfredo Espinoza. He attended with his wife Leah.
While there are a number of generous local community sponsors the main sponsors include Get Fish Slapped Marketing, M.E. Gose and the Highlands News-Sun.
The food buffet had a variety of items to select from including sushi, Cuban sandwiches, fruit, veggies, meatballs and baklava.
Culinary sponsors included Cang Tong, Dimitri’s, Nutmeg’s Café, Argana Diner, The Coffee Vault, Hotel Jacaranda, Dee’s Place and Bernie Little Distributors.
The silent auction table had about 30 very nice items to bid on including art work, golf packages, wine baskets, gift cards and fabulous resort trips. There was also a live auction showcasing some of their very best donated art work.
Mayor John Shoop and his wife Jan attended. Shoop is also an artist who works with wood. One of the auction items he donated was a large fish, the ‘Tricky Tarpon,’ in bright colors of blue, green and yellow.
“It’s made of pine. This one took about 24 hours of work all total. It has a lot of detail and took time to paint.”
The brightly colored decorations on the wall and the fresh flowers on the table were refreshing and very ‘spring like.’ Guests also dressed to match the theme of the evening.
“The paper flowers were the work of Larry (Felder),” said Peters. Each flower on the wall is multiple pieces that we worked on and put together.”
Be sure to check out the HAL website at www.highlandsartleague.org. There is always something happening. They offer art classes, Art Uncorked painting groups and upcoming children’s summer art camp.