SEBRING — The Highlands Art League (HAL) offered their ‘Ornamentally Festive’ class to children in the community on Saturday, Dec. 21. It was held at their Visual Arts Center overlooking beautiful Lake Jackson in Sebring.
Children from pre-school and up were invited to come out and paint an ornament. What better way to create memories this holiday season with your children? The class was facilitated by artist Jedeth deLeon-Tolentino.
Instruction, supplies and a delicious holiday snack with hot cocoa and marshmallows was included in this fun activity.
Every December the world celebrates their own holidays of the season. Everything becomes festive and bright. Christmas and other holiday trees are decorated with colorful lights and ornaments.
The tradition of using ornaments for decorating goes back to the 16th century in Germany. They decorated evergreen trees, also called Paradise Trees, with apples, candles and with pastries in the shapes of angels, stars and hearts.
People started making their own ornaments using glass, decorating them with beads and small stones. Christmas ornaments were not popular in American until the 1800’s when the Germans and the English brought over their traditions.
Homemade decorated ornaments have become a family tradition for many, with memories passed on for generations. An ornament is a very special, loving and personal gift that helps weave the story of the family that creates it.
About a dozen people attended the ornament painting. Artist Jedeth showed everyone a sample painted ornament. They were making a blue ornament with a festive penguin. He had a fancy scarf and jaunty hat. She demonstrated techniques and assisted everyone with their creations.
Emma Ranck attended with her grandmother Suzette Michalski.
“Emma is visiting us from Michigan. We’re so excited as this is her first time here in Florida.”
Zoe Woods and her brother Albert Mayers were working on their ornaments. Zoe was putting very intricate designs on her snowman.
Maria Martinez was there with her children. Lucas and Max were having a lot of fun helping each other with their decorations.
Kaysie Simmons was working diligently her snowman masterpiece.
“I really enjoy painting like this. I would like be an artist.”
Jedeth will be holding classes for kids once a month beginning in 2020. You can find more information on the HAL calendar found on their website.
HAL has also started back up their popular Art Uncorked for adults. Artist Beverly Marshal will be leading classes on Jan. 4, Jan. 11 and Jan. 18. Check the website for more details and costs.
HAL is also offering various classes on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. In January, Judy Nicewicz will be teaching wine glass painting; Barb Hall and Nancy Palmer will be offering a class called ‘Bling’, and on Jan. 28, there will be an activity for grandmas and their granddaughters called ‘Gigi and Me.”
HAL’s website and event calendar is located at www.highlandsartleague.org.