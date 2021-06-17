The Highlands Art League has announced they will be offering their exciting ‘Creative Kids Summer Camp.’ This popular summer program was halted last summer due to COVID. This year, the fun returns!
“We want the children to be able to experience art in all of its forms,” said HAL President Gloria Peters. “They can try different things and explore. Maybe they’ll find something special they want to pursue.”
“Some of the younger children we work with are very talented,” said HAL Operations Manager Jennifer Coats. “This can help them bring out their inner artistry and allow them to explore hidden talents.”
Art classes can help your child grow and develop their creativity, problem solving ability, communication skills, fine motor skills, critical thinking skills, improve their self-esteem and socio-economic abilities and so much more. It’s a fun and educational experience.
“When they participate in art, children experience less stress and can help overcome problems that may be caused by their lifestyle. Art can help them get excited and centered; it’s calming and helps to reduce their anxiety,” said Peters.
“Children can learn so much from working together,” said Coats. “The art camp gives them something fun and productive to do this summer.”
There are three different weeks of Art Camp, each with their own theme. Children can attend one week or all three. Each week will have a morning session (9 a.m. to noon) and an afternoon session (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) and are for children ages 7-12. You have the option of full day or half day classes. Half-day classes are $70 per week and full-day classes are $120 per week.
The cost includes instruction and all supplies. Lunch is not provided so full-day students can bring their own lunch and take a break from noon to 1 p.m.
The classes are ‘Under the Sea’, June 21-25, the ‘Old Masters’, July 12-16 and the ‘Environment’ July 19-23.
Some of the techniques they will explore include jewelry, liquid pour, watercolor, drawing, painting, bleeding art tissue as well as themed arts and crafts and so much more.
“We’re also looking for students, age 13-18, who would like to fulfill their community service hours by helping out with the classes,” said Coats.
They can contact Coats at manager@highlandsartleague.org or visit highlandsartleague.org for more information.
“We do something very special at the end of the week on the last day of class,” said Peters. “The students select their favorite piece of art that they created and we put it on display. They can bring their family and we have a mini student artist reception. Refreshments are served. They get to see what it’s like to feel special and be recognized.”