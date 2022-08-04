SEBRING — After a busy and creative summer, HAL’s Summer Art Camp has ended. On Friday evening, July 29 they held an ‘End of Summer’ art show for parents and friends so the kids could show off their masterpieces.
The Art Camp ran for eight weeks with each week focusing on a different theme. Week 1 (Art: A Nature Adventure), week 2 (Media Exploration), week 3 (Storytelling in Art), week 4 (The Art of Outer Space), week 5 (Ocean Art), week 6 (Art History), week 7 (STEM) and week 8 (Summer).
Parents could sign up their kids ages 7-12, for one or more weeks. One of the benefits of the camp for parents was the camp opened at 7:30 a.m. and ended at 5:30 p.m. This was a big plus for working parents. The classes were taught by a certified art teacher with assistance from teen volunteers.
“We wanted to have a fun camp experience for the kids while being able to accommodate the needs of the parents,” said Marcia Davis, chairperson for the summer camp and HAL treasurer.
“Our instructors included a certified art teacher and an activities coordinator who studied at the Ringling School of Art in Sarasota.”
Many parents, friends and grandparents turned out to view the art work displays that their kids created during summer camp.
“My picture is a bubble art work using the first letter, I, of my first name. I had a lot of fun!” said Ivyana Scruggs.
Miah Miranda showed off her creation to her grandfather. “It’s a tissue paper abstract. It’s very colorful.”
“This is a scrap paper collage,” said Francy Latina who was showing her boats sailing on the dark blue water.
“This has been so successful,” said Davis. “Our class average was about 20 students a week. We were so happy that the Highlands County School Board provided all the kids with a free lunch!”
The campers also spent one day a week at the Sebring Library where they had activates and crafts and each child received a book.
Temperance Silva explained her art. “This one is ice cream and the other is cookies and chocolate bars.”
The week they did the ice cream pictures was when they learned about tinting different paint colors.
“Mine has ice cream melting with jewels and candy,” said Aziya Lee.
Reagan Dorman modeled her mask made during Media Week.
Everyone had a great time and enjoyed visiting with each other while they enjoyed refreshments in the art studio.
“We’re definitely doing this summer art camp again next year!” said Davis.
For more information on Highlands Art League events and classes, please visit their website at www.highlandsartleague.org.