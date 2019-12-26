What better way to welcome the holiday season than with a mosaic of wonderful Christmas music. Over 100 guests enjoyed ‘A Merry Mosaic’, a celebration of holiday music by the Highlands Community Chorus, on Dec. 15 at St. John’s United Methodist Church.
“We wanted to choose some of everyone’s favorite holiday music,” said Christi Hagen, Chorus Director. “It’s a mix of traditional songs, like ‘Deck the Halls’ and ‘Jingle Bells’ as well as the more sacred songs like ‘Silent Night’ and O Holy Night’.”
The host church was beautifully decorated for the season with bright red poinsettias, pine branches adorned with ornaments and tiny white lights, colorful wreaths and of course, Christmas trees.
Hagen led her chorus of 40 (15 sopranos, nine altos, seven tenors and nine bass) through 15 songs, accompanied by Karen Buckwalter on the organ and piano. The ladies were elegant in their long black dresses and pearls; the gentleman quite festive in their white shirts and red bow ties.
“We want to welcome all of you to ‘A Merry Mosaic’ and thank you for coming out this afternoon to celebrate with all of us,” said Hagen.
The concert began with “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.” This song was first sung by Bing Crosby in 1943. It was for the World War II soldiers who promised to be home for Christmas, if only in their dreams.
“Jingle Bells” was composed back in the 1800’s when open sleighs glided through the snow. The horses had sleigh bells so they could be heard. The chorus sang the Ray Charles jazz arrangement which was quite enjoyable.
Hagen and her husband, Steve, performed a four-handed duet of “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee” on the piano. The chorus followed with “Silent Night” in an arrangement by local musician, Doug Andrews.
“The rest of the songs all remind us of the true Christmas story like, ‘O Holy Night’ and ‘O Come All Ye Faithful.’ They reflect the story of God’s son on earth, the angels and the wise men.”
Hagen came back on stage and said, “This is the moment you’ve all been waiting for. Now you get to sing with us!”
Guests were asked to join in singing with “O Come All Ye Faithful” and “Joy to the World.” Words to these popular songs were included in the program.
This was a very fun and uplifting concert. The chorus is very talented as is their director and accompanist on organ and piano, Karen Buckwalter.
The last song was “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
“Thank you all for coming out this afternoon. We do wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year!”