You may be asking yourself, “What does S.T.E.A.M. mean and why do libraries have it?” S.T.E.A.M. stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. The S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering, and Math) acronym was created in 2001 by the National Science Foundation. The NSF and schools design lessons to promote those sciences.
The anticipated outcomes of S.T.E.M. (S.T.E.A.M.) programs are to increase literacy in technology, encourage better math skills, provide opportunities to work and communicate together on tasks and promote leadership and social skills. The letter “A” was added later incorporating the arts (liberal arts, language arts, social studies, physical arts, fine arts, and music) to help encourage creative thinking along with problem-solving. After all, how are you going to create the longest, tallest bridge without a little creativity?
Here at the libraries, we are not creating the latest and greatest bridge for people to use, but we do provide the materials for children to create a small-scale bridge. In the past, I have seen children explore circuits using batteries and copper tape to light up a small light bulb. Children have created short movies on iPads using props provided by the library. Everyday materials have been used to create small podiums that had to be able to stand on their own without falling over. Sphero bots were moved around the room and through mazes using iPads once again. On Pi Day, math was used to create a beautiful twilight urban cityscape by plotting the digits of Pi on graph paper. One of my favorites was LEGO Day – sets of LEGO bricks were put out and everyone was encouraged to create something using them.
These are just a few of the activities that might be used to get your child interested in the various sciences that are included in S.T.E.A.M. programs. They are another opportunity among many we have to bring your child to the library to explore and have fun.
