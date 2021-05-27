We made it through an entire school year. Now that summer is upon us, students are going to need some motivation to keep reading. Each of the three Highlands County Libraries has organized a Summer Reading Program to help keep your students on track.
Due to the ongoing challenges surrounding COVID-19, Summer Reading Programs will be different this year than they’ve been in the past. There will only be a total of five days of in-person programming offered at each Highlands County Library System branch and pre-registration is required. Each branch will provide different take-home craft kits each week and have reading logs available so your student can participate in the reading challenge. We are launching an online “jungle survival” escape room-type challenge that will be available all summer. A computer or smartphone is necessary to enjoy these activities and you can use the public computers at the library for them.
The “Heartland Tales and Tails through Technology” events that we will offer in-person will introduce different types of technology to participants including iMovie, OSMO Monsters, and Circuit Scribe items, just to name a few. This project was funded under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Florida’s LSTA program is administered by the Department of State’s Division of Library and Information Services. Information for the “Heartland Tales and Tails through Technology” events and all registration information is available at www.myhlc.org or the Heartland Library Cooperative Facebook page.
If your student wants to be challenged this summer, bring them by your local library to register for a reading log. Each week they meet a reading goal, they can come to get a prize. Each library’s procedures for tracking reading during summer will vary, so call or stop by the library for more information. Craft kits will be available to everyone in the community; no registration or library card will be required to take them. Grandparents, if you plan to have your grandbabies this summer, bring them by the library or come pick up a few kits for you to do together.
All of the events and offerings mentioned above are available to every child in the community whether they have a library card or not. We look forward to having a fun summer with all of you. For more Highlands County Library event information, visit www.myhlc.org or follow us on Facebook at the Highlands County Board of County Commission page.