AVON PARK — The Highlands County NAACP Veterans Affairs honored our local veterans with a Veterans Recognition Luncheon on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Southside Veterans Garden. This tree-shaded park is located at the corner of Tulane Drive and Verona Avenue in Avon Park.
The Honor Guard, Heartland Academy’s Cadet Core, presented the colors. Lewis Cooper and Al Nolton presided over the event.
After the Pledge of Allegiance, Membership Chair of the NAACP Brenda Gray, greeted all attendees.
“I was proud to be in the Army for 22 years. We give thanks to all the spouses and family members as they also served their country.”
Scripture from Jeremiah 34:15 was read by Bonita Sykes. “I am the spouse of a retired Navy man. Carrying two kids, we went from Jacksonville to Japan to New Orleans and back to the United States.”
The innovation and blessing was provided by Minister Herbert Sykes of the Carolina Avenue Church of Christ.
Some of our local honored veterans included Lewis Cooper. “I was in the Army in Vietnam from 1966-1967, 1st Infantry with the Big Red One.”
Charles Martin is a retired Army veteran. “I also served in Vietnam with the 14th Signal Company in Da Nang.”
Al Nolton is an Air Force veteran with the Flight Line who served in Vietnam.
The first speaker was Registered Dietician with AdventHealth Sol Figueroa. She spoke about myths associated with diabetes.
“Some people think eating too much sugar causes diabetes. This is one of the myths. There are three things we can do to manage diabetes and blood sugar levels. They are eating a balanced meal, eating consistently two-three times a day and most important, portion control.”
Attendees were offered a delicious lunch including ribs, fish, baked beans and cold beverages, enjoyed under the shade trees of the Veterans Garden.
The second speaker was Retired U.S. Marine, Rev. Kenneth Bryant, with New Mt. Olive AMEC in Avon Park. Rev. Bryant encouraged all veterans to continue to seek or contact Veterans Services to ensure they receive all of their military entitlements.
After a wonderful afternoon celebration, there were closing remarks by Highlands County NAACP President Angel Wiggins and Veterans Affairs Chairman Nolton.
The NAACP Veterans Affairs would like to thank Auto Options in Avon Park, Bagwell Lumber in Avon Park, the Brown Family of Jacksonville, Bucci Eye Care in Sebring, Dutcher’s Diner in Avon Park, Jahna Concrete in Avon Park, Palmer’s Ace Hardware in Avon Park, Walmart in Sebring, Good Shepherd Hospice, Royal Care of Avon Park and Shield Medical Group for making this day special for all who attended.
Nolton wanted to give special recognition to “The Old Gents.”