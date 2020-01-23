SEBRING —The Highlands County Orchid Society held their annual Orchid Auction on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Atonement Lutheran Church in Sebring. Many people arrived early so they could register for a bidding number and to have the opportunity to take a close look at the orchids up for auction.
“As a club, we like to offer at least one or two scholarships each year to reward young people and encourage their love of orchids,” said Glen Shellhammer with the Orchid Society. “The scholarships are awarded to students who are pursuing a degree in a horticultural field.”
Orchid lovers can’t seem to get enough of the beautiful flowering plants, including Shellhammer.
“In September my wife Sue and I donated 10 orchids to the fall auction and ended up bringing 10 others home.”
Today’s auction is quite large with over 120 orchids on display. Shellhammer purchased about 70 orchids from the Kalpona Tropicals that the club was able to buy at wholesale for the event.
They also accept donations from local growers. Shellhammer attended an orchid show in Ft. Lauderdale last weekend and asked for donations from growers there as well.
The club is fortunate to have a professional auctioneer, Margaret Dear, in their membership. “I just started collecting last year and have about 40 orchids.”
There were serious collectors at the auction. Martha Carpenter had a box full of new plants for her collection. “I have over 100 different orchids, and now I have more.”
Marlen Martinez and Lori Coon both purchased an ‘Amboinensis Tejas Giante’. Martinez said she stared growing orchids about three years ago and ‘got the bug.’
Shellhammer provided information on the orchids to assist bidders in making their selections.
“This is a dendrobium from Australia,” he explained. “It keeps its leaves all year long. You don’t trim the leaves even if they look dead.”
Other bidding winners included MaryLou Rompala who purchased a ‘Tahoma Glacier’. Beverly Boatright and Donna Clough each made the winning bid on multiple orchids. Both of them said they already have over 100 in their collections.
For those who were just starting their orchid collection, the club had information sheets on different varieties, including dendrobium, oncidium and phalaenopsis, from The American Orchid Society.
Refreshments were available during a short intermission, after which the bidding continued at a brisk pace.
The Highlands Orchid Society will be holding their annual Orchid Show at the Sebring Agri-Center on Feb. 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.