On Wednesday, June 29, The Highlands County Quilt Guild held their periodic fifth Tuesday of the Month Community Service Meeting. The beneficiary of this gathering was The Humane Society of Highlands County.
Members of the Quilt Guild gathered at the Avon Park Christian Church at 1016 Camphor Rd. in Avon Park, to participate in the construction of pet bedding for the animals being cared for by the Humane Society.
Members met at 9 a.m. and worked until they had completed no less than 51 beds suitable for animals from kittens to Great Danes. Members used materials donated by the members, local fabric shops and the greater community in general to make the bedding.
This effort was coordinated By Meg Smith of Megs Quilt Cottage at 1222 Josephine Ct. in Sebring (919-603-4680) who graciously provided breakfast of egg and cheese casserole with caramel muffins and coffee, and who delivered the beds to the Humane Society the very next day.
Anyone interested in becoming a part of the Quilt Guild is invited to call Don Scott at 954-261-2318 and everyone is encouraged to contact the shelter manager of Humane Society at 863-655-1522.
The Highlands County Quilt Guild Meets the first and third Tuesday of every month at 10 a.m. at the Avon Park Christian Church.