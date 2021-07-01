SEBRING — The LGBTQIA Community showed their pride and spirit on Sunday, June 27 when they held the 2nd annual Sebring Pride Walk 2021. The event was on hold in 2020 due to COVID, so this was a long anticipated event.
For those who are not familiar with LGBTQIA, the letters stand for: Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex and Allies.
President Joe Biden proclaimed June 2021 as Pride Month, in a Presidential Proclamation on June 1. “I call upon the people of the United States to recognize the achievements of the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate the great diversity of the American people and to wave their flags of pride high.”
The Sebring Pride event began with photos taken at the Lake Jackson pier. The party then moved to the Mon Cirque Wine Bar on Commerce Avenue in downtown Sebring. Rev. George Miller, pastor at Emanuel United Church of Christ in Sebring, was the guest speaker.
“What a joy it is to speak here today,” Miller said. “I am a proud gay pastor. You all need to know that you are beautiful and perfect just the way you are.
“I want to give tribute to my dad, a big strapping Vietnam veteran and a New York City cop. He told me whether I was gay or straight, he would love me no matter what. I can’t express how much that meant to me.”
Miller talked about the types of real sins in the world today such as injustice, racism and abuse of power. He said people need to be their authentic self and create their own supportive family. He is a familiar figure in Highlands County as he not only supports his church community but volunteers at community events.
After the welcome address, everyone gathered outside Mon Cirque to create their colorful Pride Parade. The gay flag has six colors; red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet. Many people were dressed in the flag colors and some proudly waved large flags.
The parade route went around Circle Park. People stopped and waved and cars moved over to watch and support the group.
“We all want to be seen for who we are, without mistreatment or punishment,” Miller said. “I also want to personally thank Lt. Tyrone Tyson and the Police Department for letting us know they would be OK with the parade and would be available if we needed any assistance.”
After the parade, the private party moved back inside. They would enjoy a special program to celebrate the event.
Miller also said, “The ‘A’ means allies. You don’t have to be gay to be part of our community. If you support us, you are an ally and are welcomed as part of our community.”