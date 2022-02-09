SEBRING — Heartland area residents and visitors are invited to join Ranger Blake Lewis on a hike focusing on winter migratory birds at Highlands Hammock State Park on Monday, Feb. 14, 14 at 10 a.m. With more rare and endemic species than any other Florida State Park, Highlands Hammock is a place where wilderness is preserved and where visitors may walk the trails where the Florida panther quietly passes beneath the towering oaks of the magnificent hydric hammock.
The 9,000-plus acres is comprised of a diversity of habitats which also include cypress swamp, pinelands and scrub, as well as the hammock. A variety of songbirds, water birds and raptors return in autumn and remain through the winter.
Ranger Lewis observes the birds and also traces the movements of other wildlife by following their tracks. His curiosity and keen observation skills have made him an exceptional wildlife watcher.
Ranger Lewis will provide tips to beginning birders and intrigue advanced birders with observations of birds, reptiles and other wildlife gleaned from his years of experience in the park.
Registration is requested and may be completed by calling the Ranger Station at 863-386-6094 ext. 0. Visitors are directed to park in the picnic area near the Music in the Park stage.
Plan to dress for the weather and wear hiking boots or sturdy shoes, long pants and protective clothing. Pets are not permitted on nature walks, so please, no dogs. Bring water, sunscreen, insect repellent and snacks.
Binoculars and bird guides are useful. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle (up to 8 people), $4 per single occupant vehicle and $2 for bicyclists and pedestrians apply.
Highlands Hammock State Park is located at 5931 Hammock Rd. in Sebring.