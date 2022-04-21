SEBRING — Highlands Hammock cordially invites residents and visitors from communities throughout the greater Heartland and neighboring counties to join the park in celebrating Earth Day on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Earth Day Festival is an educational day for park visitors of all ages.
Exhibitors include Archbold Biological Research Station, the Florida Trail Association, Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Nature Conservancy Tiger Creek Preserve, Florida Department of Environmental Protection South District, Avon Park Air Force Range Outdoor Recreation, Highlands County Audubon Society, IFAS Master Gardeners, Big Cypress National Preserve and more!
In addition to exhibits, programs will be shown on the stage of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Museum. CCC Museum curator David Schmidt will present an overview of the origins and shared history of Archbold Biological Research Station and Highlands Hammock and their extraordinary legacy.
Archbold’s Director of Education, Dustin Angell, will follow with an update on the research and work Archbold biologists have completed on the Florida Scrub-jay, the gopher tortoise and other rare species which inhabit Highlands County. FWC Bear Biologist, Chris Boyce, will provide information on coexisting with black bears and Big Cypress Education Coordinator, Lisa Andrews, will summarize conservation impacts on the Big Cypress from an airstrip to the Burmese python.
Children and their families may participate in the park’s Kid’s Corner and a scavenger hunt. Ranger Laura McMullen will introduce families to the Junior Ranger program. This stewardship program presents a series of core areas centered on Recreation, Natural Resources, Cultural Resources and Service. Children, who must be accompanied by an adult, will receive booklets, certificates, badges and other items. The program is recommended for youngsters aged 7 to 12 years.
Park Services Specialist Carla Sherwin remarked, “This a wonderful opportunity for residents and visitors to learn about local government agencies and environmental organizations which are working to make a world of difference! New residents may be surprised to learn of the many resources available to them as well as opportunities to volunteer.”
Visitors may also take a nature walk or go on one of the regularly scheduled tram tours operated by the Hammock Inn concession. Trams run at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The cost of tickets is $12 per adult and $7 per child (ages 6-12). Children 5 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased one day in advance and on the day of the tour at the Hammock Inn. Call the Hammock Inn at 863-402-0061.
Food and refreshments will be provided by Thyme 2 Dine Streatery and the Hammock Inn. The festival is sponsored by the Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park.
For more information, visit www.floridastateparks.org/park/Highlands-Hammock. Find the Friends on Facebook and visit their new website, www.friendsofhighlandshammockstatepark.org.
All programs are free. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle (up to 8 persons), $4 per single occupant vehicle, and $2 for bicyclists and pedestrians apply.
Highlands Hammock is located at 5931 Hammock Rd. in Sebring.