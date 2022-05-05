SEBRING — Highlands Hammock State Park cordially invites residents and visitors from communities throughout the greater Heartland to celebrate Mother’s Day by taking the park tram tour on Sunday, May 8, the 11 a.m. or the 1 p.m. tours. The tram departs from the Hammock Inn at the above times. The Hammock Inn concession, which operates the tours, is offering a special 50% discounted rate of $6 plus tax for all mothers when accompanied by another paying adult passenger. The cost of tram tickets is $12 per adult and $7 for children six to twelve years old. Children aged five and younger are free. The same discount will be applied on Father’s Day, June 19, weather and road conditions permitting in consideration of the summer rainy season.
The guided, narrated tour, which takes 90 minutes, provides visitors the opportunity to view birds, alligators, deer and other wildlife relatively close up. The tram departs from the picnic area, runs slowly around the Loop Road beneath a densely shaded canopy of oaks and cabbage palms before turning off into restricted areas and continuing on through cypress swamp and pine flatwoods. The tram returns along South Canal where alligators, turtles, and water birds may be observed and otters are sometimes spotted.
Tram tickets may be purchased at the Hammock Inn on the day of the tour and/or one day in advance with cash or credit card. Hammock Inn days and hours of operation are now Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the concession will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tram tour operation during the spring will be limited to these weekend days at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. A third tram may run at 3 p.m. based on sufficient demand. The Hammock Inn camp store and tram tours have closed operation on Monday until full operation resumes in the late fall. Visitors planning tram tours are advised to arrive 30 minutes in advance and to be aware that pets are not permitted. The tram is ADA accessible with advance notice and private, pre-arranged tours for groups may be booked according to availability. For ticket reservations and more information, visitors may call the Hammock Inn at 863-402-0061. The Mother’s Day and Father’s Day celebrations are supported by the Friends of Highlands State Park Citizens Support Organization. Find the Friends on Facebook and visit their new website at www.friendsofhighlandshammockstatepark.org.
Spring hours of operation for the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Museum have also changed. Although the museum is currently open daily, the hours of operation will now be limited to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the week. On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Highlands Hammock State Park is located at 5931 Hammock Road. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle (up to eight people) and $4 per single occupant vehicle apply.