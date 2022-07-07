SEBRING — Highlands Hammock State Park presented an interesting program by David Schmidt, museum curator, titled ‘Charles R. Knight: The Artist Who Saw Through Time.’ Knight was described as one of the most notable artists you never heard of.
Prior to Knight, paleontologists merely dug up piles and piles of old bones. Their crude reconstructions did not represent how these creatures actually appeared when they roamed the earth.
“Knight is responsible for the modern vision we have of prehistoric creatures due to his models, sketches and murals created in such exacting detail,” said Schmidt. “He is one of those who helped change how museums exhibited these fossils.
“We are very fortunate to have one of Knight’s works, a very large one, in our very own downtown Sebring Library.” This was part of the WPA (Work Progress Administration) and part of FDR’s New Deal when it was created in 1942. Some Highlands County families actually remember their grandparents talking about it.
Knight was born in 1874 in Brooklyn, N.Y. His father, George, was J.P. Morgan’s private secretary. His mother, Lucy, died when he was 8. His step-mother, Sarah, was also an artist, but she was very jealous of the skills young Charles displayed.
When we was old enough to leave home, he was mentored by Henry Osborn with the Museum of History in New York. Charles was educated and very talented but suffered from poor vision all his life. He was hit in the eye with a stone when he was 6. What he accomplished is nothing short of phenomenal given his disability.
He attended many prestigious schools and had his animal drawings in prominent magazines. His one and only regular job was with a stained glass maker. While he earned a steady income, he absolutely hated his job and loss of artistic control.
“The Bone Wars (1877-1892) were a very interesting time. Men would try to see who could make it out west first and who would dig up and ship back, to the east coast, the most bones. The principals were Edward Drinker Cope (Philadelphia) and Othiel Marsh (Peabody). “
He married Annie Hardcastle in 1900. They had a daughter, Lucy, in 1905. Lucy and her father were very close and she became his business manager until he passed. Charles was a hard worker but did not manage his money very well and needed Lucy.
In 1926 the Field Museum in Chicago commissioned him to paint 28 murals. This project, The Development of Life on Earth, took four years. The fee received was $139,000. Lucy was with him the entire time for support.
Knight worked a lot in modeling all his animals before painting them. This enabled him to paint almost from ‘life.’ He was a self-taught biologist which helped him to understand the musculature of the animals.
“The Brookfield Zoo in Chicago was home to the first panda in the Western Hemisphere, Su-Lin. Knight was the only person ever allowed to visit to draw pictures of the panda. His pictures showed off the playful personality of Su-Lin.”
Knight wrote books and designed greeting cards and even US currency. He is said to be one of the most influential people regarding the making of ‘The Lost World’ (1925), ‘King Kong’ (1933), ‘Fantasia’ (1940) and of course the series of ‘Jurassic Park’ movies (beginning in 1993).
There were four things that drove Knight crazy. They were money (he never had enough), art directions and control (his loss of artistic control), poor eyesight (worsened later in life) and newspaper editors (their criticism).
His last mural was the Devonian Landscape in 1951 completed for the Everhart Museum in Scranton, Penn. In 1952 he became extremely depressed due to his failing eyesight. He died in 1953 at age 79.
“Knight leaves a legacy that all ages can understand. Kids love dinosaurs. They live on in toys, books and movies. He has made a profound statement with his work.”