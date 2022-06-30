SEBRING — Highlands Hammock State Park will honor the legacy of Charles R. Knight with a special presentation “Charles R. Knight: The Artist Who Saw Through Time” at 6:30 p.m. on July 2 in the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Museum. Museum curator David Schmidt will reveal the extraordinary life of America’s foremost wildlife artist.
Knight became internationally famous for his groundbreaking and authoritative paintings of dinosaurs, mammoths, and cavemen. During the 1920s, he completed three great murals of prehistoric life for the natural history museums of New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. These murals became the standard for portraying the age of dinosaurs and early man.
Knight was also a Works Project Administration (WPA) artist, and he completed a mural of saber-toothed cats and mastodons in a hammock landscape for the Sebring Post Office in 1942. The mural was moved to the Sebring Public Library in 1994.
Knight’s work revolutionized the motion picture industry as dinosaurs and other creatures appear in films from The Lost World and Fantasia to The Creature from the Black Lagoon and Jurassic Park.
Park Services Specialist Carla Sherwin remarked, “His impact continues to resound today with the summer release of Jurassic World: Dominion. When taken together with the toy market for model dinosaurs, his influence is enormous,” she added.
CCC Museum days and hours of operation are Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Running enthusiasts may still plan to race in the 29th Annual Firecracker 5K Run/Walk on July 4. Online registration is available at http://endurancesportstiming.com/rce-calendar/. Entry forms may be picked up at the Ranger Station or the Hammock Inn.
Race entry, which is now $25, may also be completed on race day prior to the 8 a.m. start time. “The Firecracker 5K is a summer tradition we look forward to annually. This event draws many local runners and those cheering them on,” Sherwin stated.
“The July 4th weekend is also a great time to visit the park, now that the daily tram tours have been suspended until fall,” Sherwin said. Holiday trams are being offered at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.”
Tickets may be purchased at the Hammock Inn Camp Store on the day of the tour or one day in advance. Ticket cost is $12 for adults and $7 for children between the ages of 6 to 12 years. Children aged 5 and younger are free. Call the Hammock Inn at 863-402-0061 for more information.
Families may also want to plan a barbecue at a picnic pavilion, walk the trails, or bike the Loop Road. Long summer days are ideal for these activities, and visitors are likely to see families of deer with young fawns and gopher tortoises crossing the entrance drive. Visitors are advised to carry water, insect repellent and watch their step in areas that are muddy or have pockets of standing water.
Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle (up to 8 persons), $4 per single occupant vehicle, and $2 for bicyclists and pedestrians apply. Entry fees will be waived after 6 p.m. for visitors attending the July 2 program. Highlands Hammock is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring.