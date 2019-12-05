SEBRING — Highlands Hammock State Park has resumed a full schedule of tram tours for the busy fall/winter season. Trams now run Tuesday through Sunday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and an additional tram departing at 3 p.m. may be added based on visitor demand.
The guided, narrated tour, which takes an hour and twenty minutes, provides visitors the opportunity to view birds and wildlife relatively close-up. The tram departs from the Hammock Inn, runs along the Loop Road beneath a densely shaded canopy of old growth hammock, pauses on a wooden bridge within a cypress swamp, and continues through open, sunny pinelands.
Towards the end of the tour, the tram travels slowly down South Canal through a wetland of bay and cypress trees where alligators, turtles, herons, ibis, egrets and other water birds may be observed.
Tram tickets are sold only through the Hammock Inn concession, which is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The cost is $10 per adult and $5 for children 6 to 12 years old. Children aged5 and younger are free. Tram tours may also be booked for groups and organizations.
For more information and ticket purchase, call the Hammock Inn at 863-402-0061.
Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle (up to 8 people) and $4 per single occupant vehicle apply. Highlands Hammock State Park is located at 5931 Hammock Road, Sebring.