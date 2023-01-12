SEBRING — Highlands Hammock State Park is seeking arts and crafts vendors and heritage demonstrators for the 36th Annual Civilian Conservation Corps Festival which is scheduled for Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More commonly referred to as the CCC Festival, the park’s signature event is a wonderful opportunity for artisans to sell original artwork and other items. Heritage exhibitors demonstrating palm art, pine needle basketry, spinning, quilting, hide-tanning, whip making and other traditional skills may display and sell their work.
Unique hand-crafted items which meet the standards of juried art fairs are welcome. Paintings, prints, photography, pottery, jewelry, leather goods, glasswork, soaps, candles, cards, wreaths, baskets, weaving and fiber arts and other original items including toys and puppets for children are in demand. Mass-produced items, flea market goods and resale merchandise are not accepted. Authors promoting and selling their books are also included.
Planned highlights include featured guest speaker, Florida journalist Craig Pittman, who will reveal the extraordinary tale of the battle to save the Florida panther from extinction. Pittman is the author of ‘Cat Tale: The wild, Weird Battle to Save the Florida Panther,’ and five other nonfiction books about Florida. Two master blacksmiths from the Florida Artist Blacksmith Association will forge an alligator or some other unique critter as an all-day project and silent auction item which one lucky bidder will take home. Visitors may take a step back in time at the Lake Kissimmee State Park Cow Camp Reenactment. Other exhibits include an archaeology display of Native American artifacts and Florida Highwaymen paintings. Musical entertainment will be provided by Sebring High School bands and the Heartland Harmonizers barbershop chorus.
Vendors from throughout the greater Heartland and neighboring counties are invited to participate in this truly unique festival, which showcases the park, celebrates history, art, nature and music and shares traditions and skills across the generations!
For more information & vendor entry forms:
Contact Carla Kappmeyer-Sherwin, Park Services Specialist
email: carla.kappmeyer-sherwin@floridadep.gov or call the Ranger Station at 863-386-6094.