Highlands Lakeside Theatre is bringing the streets of late 19th century Victorian England to their stage. A large talented cast and ensemble will ignite the main theater stage with the story of ‘Oliver’ from Friday, Oct. 23 to Nov. 8.
Mr. Bumble and Widow Corney oversee the gruesome workhouse for young orphans, which is where Oliver lives. Oliver asks for better food and is punished for his request. He is sold to the creepy undertaker, Mr. Sowerberry.
He eventually escapes his new owner and hooks up with a rag-tag gang of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the masterful Fagin. He is accepted by this group and learns the skills of deception and thievery.
Oliver meets many interesting characters who impact his life as we follow his journey through the streets of Victorian England where he searches for a new and better chance at life.
The cast of Oliver is huge. The main characters are Allan Grosman (Fagan), TJ Mercer (Oliver), Joshua Mcghee (Sykes), Syndey Hitt (Nancy), Giovanni Rae (Dodger), Steven Hagen (Mr. Bumble), Frank Oberhausen (Mr. Sowerberry), Christi Hagen (Window Corney), Tracy Schuknecht (Mrs. Bedwin), Alysia Anders (Charlotte Sowerberry), Sunny Zengler (Mrs. Sowerberry), Dean Lundey (Mr. Brownlow), Val Crow (Noah Claypool) and Hailey McDonough (Bet).
“I really wanted to be in this play as so many of my friends are,” said Kassidy Clements, one of the ensemble cast members. “It’s really been fun as this is my first play on stage.”
The sour undertaker, Mr. Sowerberry, is played by Frank Oberhausen. “He’s a very sour character and an interesting contrast to the rest of the cast. Oliver’s an opportunist, looking to find a way to move forward in life. Sowerberry is more concerned with planning your funeral. Just let me take your measurements for the casket!””
Val Crow plays Sowerberry’s young apprentice, Noah Claypool. “He’s the slimy undertaker’s apprentice. He’s very insecure. I auditioned and got the role. I’m having a lot of fun with it.”
You’ll recognize a lot of the great songs like, “Food, Glorious Food,” “Boy for Sale” and “Where is Love?”
For more information and tickets, please visit their website at www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org or call the box office at 863-382-2525.