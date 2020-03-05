LAKE PLACID — On Saturday, February 29, women from all over Highlands County (some from out of state) attended the fist ever Highlands Mom Prom. It was held at the Government Center in Lake Placid.
The fundraiser, which posed as a dance ,benefited the LPHS classes of 2021 and 2023. General admission for the 21-and-over dance was $25, VIP tables $250 and sponsored tables $300.
This first time event was hosted by moms Katie Wilson and Betsy Canevari; Wilson a trainer/recruiter for a realty company and mother to a junior at LPHS explained the duo wanted to change things up a bit.
“We were trying to think of creative ways to do fundraising, because in a small town like Lake Placid, you’re always hitting up the same businesses every single season, with sports and classes, and everything else. So we thought let’s just do something fun and different and raise money that way” said Wilson. “So this is what we came up with.”
Betsy Canevari, not only is a stay at home mom, but helps run her husband’s construction company, sells essential oils and volunteers. Now a mother to a freshman at LPHS, she knew she had to help start fundraising for her daughter’s class. After hearing about the success of a Mom Prom in Charleston, North Carolina that a friend has been hosting for several years, Canevari thought it was a great idea to pursue. It was not easy to find a venue, according to Canevari, it took several weeks of searching before they asked and received permission from the Town of Lake Placid to allow usage of one of center’s room.
“And so it’s kind of been a great experience to work with them with this,” said Canevari.
Being a judgement free dance, plus no spouses or children allowed, the women were able to have a ladies night out. Some came dressed with gowns, others casually and there were quite a few reliving their youth wearing retro prom dresses (one or two of which were their original attire).
“You know no matter how you came dressed, we want everyone to be safe and to have fun and just enjoy the evening and make a lot of money” stated Wilson.
The hall, although dark, was lit with purple all around the room and the DJ booth doubled as a light show, radiating over the crowd. The music was provided by GNr Entertainment and entertain they did. DJ Benjamin Rose did not hold out on letting the ladies have their best night. Rose played and mixed songs from every genre and decade. There was even an “unofficial” official karaoke anthem for all to sing, “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey.
“I’ve been doing school fundraisers for over 20 years and this is actually one of the funnest we’ve done in a while” said Rose.
As the night endured, hungry dancers could step outside, where mobile kitchen El Ranchito was waiting to make delicious Mexican staples. Chef Marily Barragan, who has been delivering delicious food for nearly two years, prepared steak and Pastor tacos (thinly sliced or chopped marinated pork, sometimes topped with pineapple) with handmade tortillas. They also served up burritos and quesadillas, along with other savory dishes.
Marily’s husband Nestor Barragan helped by handing out napkins and beverages to parched customers. Before attendees went back inside they could stop at Alan Jay’s mobile photo booth for a couple complimentary keepsake photos.
Once inside, if anyone craved sweets, the hosts provided a dessert table. The table’s spread included enticing treats such as; chocolate pretzel sticks, small brownie bites, and madeleines (small cake like cookies originating from France, shaped like shells).
There was also beer and wine being served at a cash bar, along with the auction of two alcoholic bottles, both going for $100.
Katie and Betsy couldn’t have been happier with the turnout.
“When we first talked about it, we said ‘Well, we’ll maybe get 50 people to show up’ and we sold out!” said Wilson.
To their own surprise they sold 180 tickets, 180 beautiful women went out to help fundraise for the two future graduating classes.
Volunteer Brittany Mickie expressed, “It’s been really fun to watch and witness…just like the women in Highlands County just come together, have a good time and relive a nostalgic moment.”
Attendee Natu Scrathy, a surgical nurse came out to the fundraiser as girls date with one of her good friends. Scrathy wanted to show support to her community, especially since running a charity herself, “My husband and I run a charity in Africa called Liberia Medical Relief, we do a lot of surgeries over there for burn victims” says Scrathy, “I wish they could do stuff like this in Lake Placid, Sebring, and Avon Park more, because its a lot of fun. It’s free spirited women and just women having fun, helping out and once you’re helping out life is so beautiful.”
Before the night was over, there was a “Queen” contest, where the crowd picked their favorite queen of the night. Winner Hellie Gomez went home with a handmade gift basket from The Blueberry Patch. After all the dancing, singing, and photo taking, the fundraiser made $7,500 to put towards the LPHS classes of 2021 and 2023.
It was definitely a prom night to remember and already looking for bigger venues for next year the dynamic duo (Katie Wilson and Betsy Canevari) hope to continue Mom Prom and make it a Project Grad fundraiser. That way every year Mom Prom is done, proceeds will be passed on to the graduating class of that year.