Highlands County rolled out the red carpet for the local royalty to help them collect more than 1,000 pounds of food during the the Highlands County Pageant’s Christmas in July Food Drive.
Highlands County pageant queens participated in a monthlong spirited competition between beauty queens from Hardee and Okeechobee counties. The contest was set at the first of July to see which group could collect the most food donations to help the Heartland Food Bank in Sebring.
During the first week in August, all the food was collected from pageant groups of surrounding counties. Highlands County collected the most food by bringing in 1,102 pounds of food. Hardee County royalty collected 385 pounds of food while Okeechobee Crowns for a Cure Queens collected 650 pounds.
Bob McNeilly, director of the Heartland Food Bank, presented a trophy to Highlands County for collecting the most food by weight. Their efforts also helped to spread the message about combating food insecurity in Highlands County. McNeilly said that he plans to award the same trophy next year to the winners making it an ongoing tradition.
The food drive helped to further build awareness about the Heartland Food Bank and food insecurity. In addition to learning about food insecurity statistic in the county, they had the opportunity to learn more during a tour of the facilities.
Jr. Miss Highlands County Maura Wohl inquisitively asked during the tour, “How do you make the money for electricity bills?”
McNeilly answered, “We ask the community; we have a lot of people that donate out of the goodness of their heart, we have companies that give us money and we write grants.”
After the tour, Maura reflected, “I saw that there is not enough food any more because a lot of people have food insecurity.”
Fellow Pageant Queen Miss Highlands County Carlysle Kenyon added, “I was a little surprised that the shelves weren’t completely stocked. I am really glad that I came in here because now I can see the affects that the (Heartland Food Bank) has on our community.”
Miss Highlands County Emmy Bolin addressing the community said, “If you can see this and understand; inform yourself on stuff like this because it is so important – it’s very inspiring to help more and do anything and everything you can.”
If anyone would like to help the Heartland Food Bank continue its mission to combat food insecurity all year round, contact them at 863-385-7885.