AVON PARK — The Highlands Shrine Club of Avon Park hosted their final 2019 art class on Dec. 9 and will begin offering a new year of art classes Jan. 6, 2020. These local art classes are offered monthly during each winter season as a community service to provide affordable professional art instruction in central Florida.
Art instructor Bob Fishel has designed his “Acrylics Made Easy” art classes to help students of all skill levels (beginner, intermediate and advanced) enjoy the creative process by applying fundamental composition techniques to become a better artist.
As the final 2019 classes completed their paintings of a bonsai tree (titled “Balanced Harmony”) and four zebra finch birds (titled “Curiosity”) everyone was in a festive mood getting ready to taking a break for the holidays. There was holiday music, festive conversation and parting hugs as students preregistered for classes beginning in 2020.
For the past six years students from Highlands and the surrounding counties have continually produced beautiful paintings for their homes using a wide variety of fine art designs available in Fishel’s classes. No drawing skills are required as students trace designs directly to their canvas and are given step-by-step instructions to complete each painting.
Bob Fishel is a professional art instructor with studios in Avon Park, Florida and Matthews, North Carolina. He taught art for four years in South Florida State College’s Community Education Department. He also served on the Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) Board of Directors from 2012 until 2015 and currently serves on their advisory board.
Art classes are offered at The Highlands Shrine Club of Avon Park during each Winter Season. The next class will begin Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. For information or to register for future classes call 863-452-1833 or email bobfishelart@gmail.com.