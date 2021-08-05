On July 30-31, the Highway Park Neighborhood Council hosted “Wele Talks ~ Through Our Eyes,” a two-day camp and back to school conference for youth ages 12-16, at Lake Placid Camp & Conference Center. The purpose of the camp/conference was to have fun but more importantly, workshops to help equip our young people with skills such as conflict management, character building, teamwork, problem solving, active listening, empathy and building self-confidence. The discussions focused on the perspectives of the youth (not the adults) about the strains in life, attitudes, and their imagined future as they head toward becoming young adults.
Peer pressure, high expectations, low expectations, family situations, perceptions of self and others, how to deal with bullying without resorting to the same level as the bully, how to build self-esteem, caring for others and listening for understanding were among the topics and tactics discussed. The perspectives, experiences and expectations of our youth were eye-opening, especially for the adults in attendance.
It wasn’t all work. After such intense discussions, it was great for everyone to have fun which included bonfires with S’mores and marshmallows, an outdoor movie, spoken word, water sports and loads of fun for everyone.
The workshop sessions were led by Amargo Crenshaw (Licensed Mental Health Counselor) from Atlanta, Larry Moore (IMAD), and Aisha Oni Alayande (Heartland Core Wellness). Isiah Williams led the Friday night young men’s workshop and spoken word artist Keniece Hamilton (Kham Speaks) led the Friday night young women’s workshop.
All participants were treated to t-shirts and gift bags. The youth conference was a resounding success with everyone asking to have the conference again next year. Those who would age out were eager to participate as counselors in future camps to help other young people.
We are grateful to our youth counselors, Arreona Hawthorne, Emarryah Wilson, Sharlesia McGahee and Rodney Carvalho (videography), our adult chaperones (Milton Crenshaw, Leroy Sholtz, Teddy Callahan, Dean Wallace, and Tiffany Green), our staff nurse, Sarah Sholtz, volunteers (Patrice Ayala and Evie Colón), COPS/ADAPT officers, and the LP Camp lifeguards, who all worked hard to help keep our children safe.