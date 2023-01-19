LAKE PLACID — There was no official theme for Monday’s Highway Park Ministerial Alliance Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, but the common phrase of the day was “Keeping the Dream Alive.”
People of all ages came out to participate or watch the event. Lillie Warren said it was great seeing a number of youngsters present and they have taken his message to heart.
“They know they are just as important as anybody else,” she said. “Whatever happened back in the 1960s, that was meant for us today and we are so appreciative to have had a man like him and others who were with him.”
The weather warmed up nicely and most of the jackets were put away by the time the parade started. Many of the participants held signs with quotes from Dr. King.
“It’s a great day,” said Leroy Sholtz, who lined up to watch the parade. “Dr. King did a lot of great things for whites, Blacks, people of all colors and this is a great day to just stand here and give thanks to him for what he did.”
Sholtz said it was important for younger people to know the sacrifices others made in the fight for civil rights.
“We keep trying to show them where he started from and what blessings they have today because he sacrificed himself and other people stood up for what was right,” Sholtz said.
After the parade, people met up at Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Field for entertainment, lunch and more.
Warren said Dr. King’s dream is one that should resonate with everyone, regardless of color.
“We can keep this dream alive, because the dream lies within us,” she said. “You don’t have a dream, you’re in trouble. Because we dream from one day to the next of what we can do better than we did the day before.”
She said Dr. King’s words are just as important today as they were when he first spoke them.
“My mom and dad, they were givers and they taught us the right way,” she said. “When you went out to hear what Dr. Martin Luther King was saying in a speech, it was valuable in my life, it’s valuable my children’s life right now and I have grandchildren, sometimes I’m teaching and telling them it’s important to learn to respect the rights of others. Don’t worry about who they are. Do whatever you can in the right fashion.”
While there’s no question there is still plenty to be done, Warren believes Dr. King would be encouraged to see where we are as a society today.
“He wouldn’t me disappointed, he would be encouraged to see the dream is still alive,” she said. “And that’s what it is all about, keeping the dream alive.”