LAKE PLACID — The words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ring just as true today as when they were first spoke more than 50 years ago. Perhaps even more so, as the Highway Park Ministerial Alliance held its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade.
“This is an every year thing, but now it’s more important,” said Maurice Wilson, who helps with the event. “You see more people involved. I’m 50-some years old and it’s been a tradition all of my life.”
Before the event, Wilson said he wanted to see people participate rather than spectate. And participate they did, with people walking, riding bikes, cars and trucks, golf carts, ATVs and even horses.
“This is probably our biggest one in years,” Wilson said of the good-sized crowd that took part in the parade.
Wilson said King’s legacy is greater than other civil rights activists due to his peaceful approach, which is more relevant now than ever.
“Right now we need peace in this world,” he said.
In addition to learning about King, Wilson said it was important for young people to learn about history, both on a larger scale, as well as the local history.
“Our young kids are not getting the education on Dr. Martin Luther King, Frederick Douglass, Malcolm X and all the different things, and we want our kids to see that history,” he said. “This year, we’re focusing on our ancestors from our own community. Mr. Elijah Smith was our first Black police officer, Mr. Hawthorne was the first millionaire in our community and we’re focusing on these people. We want our kids to know the history of our own community.”
Many of the pioneers of Highway Park, such as Major Callahan, W.C. Holden and D.J. Walker have passed away and Wilson wants to see the younger people take over and keep those legacies alive.
Wilson believes true change is possible and it’s up to this generation to make that change.
“The dream still lives,” he said. “A lot of work still needs to be done. We’re that change now, so that’s what we’re trying to do is make that change now — the atmosphere and the different mindsets of people. Our world is in a bad place right now, but we’re going to get there.”