LAKE PLACID — In appreciation, the Highway Park Neighborhood Council would like to thank the farmers, distributors, retailers and consumers for making the American food supply possible! #FarmCityWeek.
This Thanksgiving, HPNC delivered dinners throughout the community. This endeavor was made possible through a donation from our local Highlands County Farm Bureau. The HPNC will continue this project throughout the holidays by engaging our youth “Wele” members in putting together food boxes for distribution. The agency was referred to the local Farm Bureau by George Moore, owner of The Chop House Food Truck.
The Highway Park 1st Annual Christmas in the Park Toy Drive will be held Saturday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m. at MLK Jr. Sports Field (Williams Avenue & Cloverland Street) in Highway Park followed by Movie Night in the park at 6 to 8:30 p.m. To donate to Christmas in the Park, please call Project Administrator Maurice Wilson Sr. at 863-243-1053.
For more information on the HPNC and the Wele Youth Program, please call HPNC President Tiffany Green at 863-840-2995 or http://www.hpng.org or highwaypark@yahoo.com.