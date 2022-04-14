SEBRING — On April 18, park visitors may join Park Services Specialist Carla Sherwin for a “Hiking the Hammock” walk on the Young Hammock Trail. Hikers will discover why an area that was once predominantly a “fire-dependent” pinelands transitioned into a hammock community with oaks, palms and hickories.
Visitors will learn about Florida fire ecology and how ranchers, Forestry and the Florida Park Service use prescribed burns in resource management.
Meet at the Young Hammock Trail parking area at 9 a.m. The hike will take approximately one hour and is a half-mile round trip.
Registration for the Hiking the Hammock walk is requested. Sign up by calling the Ranger Station at 863-386-6094 ext. 0 or reply by email to carla.kappmeyer-sherwin@floridadep.gov.
Hikers are reminded to dress for the weather and wear hiking boots, long pants and protective clothing. A hat, sunscreen, insect repellent and water are advised. Binoculars, walking sticks and cameras are useful.
Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle (up to 8 persons), $4 per single occupant vehicle and $2 for bicyclists and pedestrians apply. Highlands Hammock is located at 5931 Hammock Rd. in Sebring.