SEBRING — Out of 19 young ladies, 8-year-old Daxtyn Caroline Hines took the crown Sunday as Little Jr. Miss Highlands County 2021.
She succeeds Carly Vega, Little Jr. Miss Highlands County 2020, and was named alongside the 2021 Sister Court: Cali Iglesias, Kensley Lang, Kaia McGehee and Avery Miller.
First to congratulate Hines was Little Jr. Miss Highlands County 2020 Carly Vega, who finished her reign Sunday with Hines’ crowning.
As part of the competition, Hines and the other top five contestants, the Sister Court, answered randomly drawn questions on such topics as favorite color, candy or things to do for fun.
Hines received a question about what she would do if she had a bad day. She said she would put on some Christian music and read the Bible to feel better.
“Jesus can put a smile on my face,” Hines said.
Hines, the daughter of Denise and Michael Hines or Hines Ag Services, is in second grade at Cracker Trail Elementary School in the Advanced Academic Program. She is also a member of Bible Fellowship Church, A+ 4-H Club and Junior Florida Cattlemen’s, showing livestock around the state.
Also a member of the Dance Unlimited Level 2 Cheer Allstar Team, Hines enjoys playing games, showing livestock, running, baking or anything else to do with family or friends. She also dreams of fame as a baker.
Also honored Sunday in the Little Jr. Miss Highlands County Pageant were Brooklyn Owens as Miss Photogenic and Brooke Fann as Miss Congeniality.
Vega also took her final farewell walk as Little Jr. Miss Highlands County while final scores were tabulated by Sebring Mayor John Shoop of First Southern Bank of Sebring.
An open area of the audience behind the judges with no chairs quickly filled up during the final moments with anxious parents and family, eagerly cheering on their young contestants.
All the contestants, during their walk on stage in formal gowns, had their activities, hobbies, dreams and goals read aloud by announcers. In between their presentations, members of OXA Competitive Cheerleading of Sebring — the event sponsor — performed choreographed group dance routines and individual floor tumbling.
Interests among the contestants ranged from dance and cheer classes, to music, business, veterinary medicine, livestock showing, story telling, riding on ATVs and several other eclectic interests.