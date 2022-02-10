SEBRING — Beauty pageant contestants brought their A game to the Alan Jay Arena Saturday evening as they competed for the Teen Miss Highlands County crown for 2022.
After Emma Rowe, the present Teen Miss Highlands County, sang a rousing rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” she helped guide the new contestants through their performances.
Parents and friends of the young ladies cheered as they performed an opening dance, choreographed by Center Stage Dance Studio and led by Rowe. The contestants then re-emerged on stage one at a time to introduce themselves to a cheering audience.
The contestants performed solos, performed in dress competitions and answered on-stage questions as a small group of judges watched. Contestants also shined during the comparative judging in dress portion of the two-plus-hour competition. It didn’t end there: two Top 3 individual promptu questions and Top 3 comparative judging followed.
Jimmy Galbreath was there to cheer his granddaughter, Raina Grantham, who danced her heart out with the others.
“She is very intelligent, very smart,” Galbreath said. “She is a great young lady, and to sit and talk to her, listen to her, it’s amazing.”
Pageant Director Crystal Bullington was busy in the arena, ensuring that the pageant went off without a hitch.
“It’s a big, annual event,” she said. “We have some very talented young ladies who are working their hearts out.”
The Teen Miss contestants were Jamilynn Davidson, Shayla Farrow, Raina Grantham, Baxley Hines, Aubrey Lougue, Skylar Measner, Lyric Moore, Chloe Norby, Kaylee Owens, Hannah Pearl, Rylie Schewe, Harper Schuknecht, and Josie Urey.
At the end of the pageant, Baxley Hines was crowned Teen Miss Highlands County for 2022. First runner-up was Shayla Farrow and second runner-up was Jamilynn Davidson.
2021 Miss Highlands County Emilie Franklin, who spent the past year representing her crown at the Lake Placid Caladium Festival, holiday parades, and other events, said all pageant participants must rehearse continuously to prepare for the pageant.
“They go over their dance routines, their speeches, and other aspects of the competition,” Franklin said. “But it’s about having fun, too.”
Franklin, who handed her crown to the 2022 Miss Highlands County Saturday night, said the pageants are a community tradition.
“It’s the opening act of the Highlands County Fair every year,” Franklin said. “We choose a Jr. Miss Highlands County, a Teen Miss Highlands County, and a Miss Highlands County.”
She has enjoyed her year as Miss Highlands County.
“We have it for one year, and wearing the crown has been a wonderful way to meet the people in my community,” she said. “I already loved this community, but we really do get a chance to meet people, from people who walk up to say hi to business owners and all the important people. Whenever I see people and I’m wearing my crown and sash, they see me as a friend, a family member, a granddaughter or a niece.”
It’s on to Baptist College of Florida for Franklin, who wants to study business and marketing. She won a $1,000 college scholarship when she won her crown.