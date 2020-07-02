Highlands Lakeside Theatre (HLT) is showing their community spirit by hosting their annual July 4th Patriotic Revue! This is a perfect opportunity for you and your family to recharge and enjoy a safe afternoon event on the holiday weekend.
The free 30-minute show will be held every hour from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 4. Please note that there will be limited seating to observe safe social distancing as required by COVID-19 restrictions. There will be no gathering inside the between shows.
If you wish to enjoy the show via live-stream in the comfort and safety of your own home, this is an option this year. The website highlandslakesidetheatre.org — look for the Live Streal link towards the top of the page. There is also no charge to enjoy this option either.
The songs will be familiar patriotic favorites including “God Bless America,” “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and a special choral arrangement of “The Star Spangled Banner.”
In addition to the already talented cast, some of the older Summer Institute Participants will be singing. Larissa Meagher, already a veteran at HLT, will be one of the featured soloists. Meagher is a current college scholarship recipient and is home doing her studies remotely for her collegiate theater program.
This is an important fundraiser event for HLT’s Scholarship Fund. The funded programs include theater camp tuition, degree programs and continuing education for members of all ages. This helps our community grow new talent each year so the theater can continue to offer high quality shows for our enjoyment.
This year there will still be food and beverage sales, but with a more limited menu. Be sure to stop by and purchase a July 4th hot dog and chips combo meal. It’s like being at a backyard barbecue without the heat! Anthony’s Lounge will be open for beverage sales.
All of the proceeds from food and refreshment sales, the 50/50 drawing and donations will all benefit the scholarship fund which has a goal of raising $7500 this year. Any and all donations are greatly appreciated and help nurture our local talent.
For more information, please visit the HLT website at www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org. Be sure to dress is your red, white and blue and enjoy the show.