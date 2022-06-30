SEBRING — Highlands Lakeside Theatre is excited to present their annual July 4th Revue. This is always a much anticipated show. It will run at the top of every hour beginning at 11 a.m. with the last show starting at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 4.
“For this year’s show, director Pete Pollard is going with traditional American patriotic music performed by some of HLT’s finest talent, but we are also featuring some young performers who have benefited from scholarships in the past,” said Scholarship Committee Chair Tammie Pollard.
Every year the HLT Scholarship Committee puts on the annual revue to raise funds so they can give scholarships during the year. It is their major fundraiser and helps them to accomplish their goals in helping others.
“These scholarships include things like money so high school chorus students can go to Carnegie Hall, kids of all ages can study theater, adults can attend theater workshops and college students can study theater and theater related courses in college.”
The show is free to attend, so bring the family! Between shows they will be selling food and asking for donations for the scholarship fund. The menu will include hot dogs, brats coleslaw and chips as well as cold sodas and water.
Adult beverages will be available in Anthony’s Lounge.
Those local businesses donating supplies and equipment include Bob and Tiffany Cadzow of Faded Bistro and Phil and Mae Lee Gilroy of Mae Lee’s Deli.
Some of the music will include the National Anthem, “God Bless America,” “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “My Country ‘Tis of Thee.”
“Our performs are Jordan Thomforde, Aslan Smith, Hailey McDonough, Mattie Bond, Nelly Ford, Lizz Jones, Kaitlyn Jones and Elianna Hagen.
“I’d also like to point out that everyone from the cooks to the performers are volunteers and the Committee couldn’t do this every year without them!”
Highlands Lakeside Theatre is located at 356 W. Center Ave. (next to the Sebring Library). Their phone number is 863-382-2525 and their website is www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org.