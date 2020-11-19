SEBRING — When Susan Roberts got ‘the call’ from Vanessa Logsdon at HLT, her reaction was, “You have got to be joking, right?”
Susan Roberts is the winner of Highlands Lakeside Theatre’s Reverse Car Raffle. In this type of raffle tickets sold are drawn at specific intervals and eliminated. The elimination drawings were done during performances of “The Addams Family,” “The One Act” and “Oliver.” The last remaining ticket is the winner.
“I couldn’t stop saying thank you — wow — unbelievable! I thanked her so much and said I couldn’t wait to see my cute little car.”
The car is a pre-loved 2013 Mini Cooper. It’s a black and white two-door hardtop, automatic with sports drive. It looks like a new vehicle and has had a full mechanical checkup.
The very last ticket belonged to Susan Roberts. It was drawn during the last performance of Oliver on Sunday Nov. 8.
“We are so excited that we surpassed our goal of $11,000 with $11,230! We want to thank Larry, Rachel and Lyric Moore for donating the car. We could not have done this without your generosity. We sold all 250 tickets,” said Operations Manager at HLT Vanessa Logsdon.
“When we announced our results we got a matching donation of $11,000 from an anonymous benefactor who hopes others will do the same.”
Two of the ‘pickpockets’ from “Oliver,” Charlie (Brady Spencer) and the Artful Dodger (Giovanni Rae) drew the eliminated tickets at each performance. The show’s director, Mike McMillian, assisted in making the final elimination drawing happen during Oliver.
“I’m so very excited for how much money HLT raised with this fundraiser. I still can’t believe I won this cute little car,” said Roberts.
“It was so much fun picking it up today (Friday). I was even given a bottle of champagne to celebrate. I have always loved the Mini Cooper’s and this one didn’t disappoint. It’s so much fun to drive.
“Vanessa and I went to the DMV (Department of Motor Vehicles) in Highlands County to take care of all the transfers necessary. The experience there was superb!”
“The funds raised will help keep us producing shows for our wonderful community. Thank you all for supporting us,” said Logsdon.